Minecraft Threateningly Mobs mod guide

Minecraft has all kinds of hostile creatures that pose a challenge in survival mode. You need to make weapons and armor to protect yourself. Though there are a few boss mobs in the game, the regular hostile creatures that frequently spawn in the world are quite easy to tackle. Hence, the community has developed various mods that add more dangerous creatures in the wild.

One such mod is called Threateningly Mobs. Here is everything to know about this Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for Threateningly Mobs Minecraft mod

What does the Threateningly Mobs mod offer?

Threateningly mod adds a number of new hostile mobs to Minecraft that are intended to make survival considerably more difficult. They are specifically designed to impede your advancement in the game. Some of these mobs may even target your pets and beloved animals. Most of them have loads of special skills or resistances.

There are one or two new mobs in each Minecraft biome, divided into medium and heavy varieties. Heavy monsters have an HP of 200 or more, while medium mobs usually have 40 or more. Furthermore, a few useful utility mobs have also been added in latest mod versions.

With skills that make them even more hazardous, the majority of these mobs are hostile toward players. They are strong opponents because their HP is frequently many times, if not ten times, that of vanilla mobs. Even the modders advise players to stay away from more stronger enemies at all costs.

Some of these creatures include riptooth, forest drake, cave hunter, flamehorn, lich, desert bettle, and much more. Most of them are fictional creatures inspired by various other fantasy-based games and other media.

How to download and install the Threateningly Mobs mod for Minecraft?

Threateningly mobs can be downloaded from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth/Thky)

Here is a guide for downloading and installing the Threateningly Mobs mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to CurseForge and search for the Better Archeology mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring various new dangerous creatures added by the mod.

