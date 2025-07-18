This Minecraft mod makes archeology more fun

In 2023, Mojang added various archeology features to Minecraft. They added a brush, suspicious sand and gravel blocks, and a new Trail Ruins structure to excavate. These new features were quite interesting since they gave the players a chance to find rare loot by brushing away blocks. However, the vanilla mechanics of archeology can feel a bit basic.
Over the years, the community has made all kinds of mods to enhance vanilla features. Better Archeology is a mod that claims to drastically improve archeology. Here is everything to know about this Minecraft mod.
Features and download guide for Better Archeology Minecraft mod
What does the Better Archeology mod offer?
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Better Archeology is a great mod that adds various new archeology-related features. Firstly, it adds a bunch of new structures that players can excavate to find new kinds of fossils, skeletons, etc. These areas can also have several traps that have not been activated ever since they were set up. Of course, if players are lucky, they can find various valuable loot in these structures as well.
The mod adds various new fossils and artifacts to the game. Fossils can be of ancient dinosaur-like creatures, old villagers, creepers, wolves, and even guardians. Creepers' fossils will interestingly have a TNT block inside them, showing how they blow up. Villagers' fossils can hold special artifacts, as they are selling them to someone.
These artifacts can offer new ancient enchantments added by the mod as well. These enchantments can then be used by players to progress in the game with more ease.
The new loot items found in this mod can also be used as decorative pieces, like new decorative pot shards.
How to download and install the Better Archeology mod for Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Better Archeology mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the Forge or Fabric for the game version 1.21.1.
- Head to CurseForge and search for the Better Archeology mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.21.1 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the game's launcher and find the Forge or Fabric 1.21.1 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring archeology sites and finding new artifacts and fossils.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- Minecraft 1.21.8 for Java Edition: What's new in the update?
- Minecraft player builds a working escalator using redstone
- Minecraft player showcases chaotic strategy to loot bastion, leaving community amazed
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!