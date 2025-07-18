This Minecraft mod makes archeology more fun

In 2023, Mojang added various archeology features to Minecraft. They added a brush, suspicious sand and gravel blocks, and a new Trail Ruins structure to excavate. These new features were quite interesting since they gave the players a chance to find rare loot by brushing away blocks. However, the vanilla mechanics of archeology can feel a bit basic.

Ad

Over the years, the community has made all kinds of mods to enhance vanilla features. Better Archeology is a mod that claims to drastically improve archeology. Here is everything to know about this Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for Better Archeology Minecraft mod

What does the Better Archeology mod offer?

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

Better Archeology is a great mod that adds various new archeology-related features. Firstly, it adds a bunch of new structures that players can excavate to find new kinds of fossils, skeletons, etc. These areas can also have several traps that have not been activated ever since they were set up. Of course, if players are lucky, they can find various valuable loot in these structures as well.

The mod adds various new fossils and artifacts to the game. Fossils can be of ancient dinosaur-like creatures, old villagers, creepers, wolves, and even guardians. Creepers' fossils will interestingly have a TNT block inside them, showing how they blow up. Villagers' fossils can hold special artifacts, as they are selling them to someone.

Ad

These artifacts can offer new ancient enchantments added by the mod as well. These enchantments can then be used by players to progress in the game with more ease.

The new loot items found in this mod can also be used as decorative pieces, like new decorative pot shards.

How to download and install the Better Archeology mod for Minecraft?

Better Archeology can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Pandarix)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Better Archeology mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Forge or Fabric for the game version 1.21.1. Head to CurseForge and search for the Better Archeology mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.21.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Forge or Fabric 1.21.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring archeology sites and finding new artifacts and fossils.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!