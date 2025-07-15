Mojang has announced a quick Minecraft 1.21.8 hotfix update to resolve persistent issues and graphical problems with the latest update. Hotfixes introduce important resolutions to critical issues and bugs to ensure that players get the optimal gameplay experience, be it functionally or visually.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft 1.21.8 hotfix update and the array of changes introduced with it.

Mojang announces quick Minecraft 1.21.8 hotfix update to resolve critical issues

Mojang has released the Minecraft 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1, a quick Minecraft 1.21.8 hotfix update to address certain critical graphical corruptions and freeze issues on certain graphics devices. With the release of major visual overhauls to the fog and gameplay elements in the Chase the Skies update, the developers have pushed this update to ensure the best gameplay experience.

Among other issues, the Minecraft 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1 addresses an array of critical issues, such as the game screen freezing after a while on some Intel integrated graphics, as well as entities and block entities becoming visually corrupted after a while on these devices.

(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from this, it also addresses a critical bug where Text and texture atlases become visually corrupted after a while on some Intel integrated graphics. Alongside that, it resolves the visual issue where Entities are shaded incorrectly after a while on Intel graphics of Gen11 architecture.

The Minecraft 1.21.8 hotfix update also resolved the bug where items in the inventory can turn into a solid color and then disappear, while text can render colored on some Intel integrated graphics. Additionally, the update also provides a resolution to the crash with an AMD graphics card when loading a Resource Pack with an invalid shader.

Players can download the Minecraft 1.21.8 Release Candidate 1 ahead of its release if they do not wish to be plagued by these bugs, ensuring hassle-free gameplay while yearning for the mines.

Also read: Minecraft fans have already figured out how to turn the copper golems into war machines

