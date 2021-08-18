How to find your world seed on Minecraft

Some Minecraft worlds, which are all randomly generated, turn out better than others. Sometimes a player will spawn in right next to a village, a desert temple and a ruined portal. Sometimes the spawn ends up in the middle of a dense jungle next to a vast ocean.

The good worlds, which are delineated by random seeds, are a lot more helpful for players, so it helps to find out the seed so that it can be replicated later.

Knowing the seed also helps when needing to find something and using a copy and the /locate command. The seed is pretty important to know, but it's not so easily found. Here's how to find it in Minecraft.

Finding a Minecraft world's seed

Seeds are a random string of numbers associated to a specific Minecraft world generation. The seed can be any number of numbers. It could be 17463 or -993846892737. There are infinite world possibilities in Minecraft, thus infinite seed designations.

Minecraft world settings, which can affect all manner of things in the world. Image via Minecraft

In order to find out the world seed, the world will need to be created first. It can't be done before a world is created, because the generation hasn't begun yet. Once a world is created, the seed can be found in the world settings. A seed can be entered here, but the random world seed won't show up until after.

In the pause menu, navigate to settings. The first settings it opens to is world settings. From there, the seed is just a short scroll away. The seed will be underneath the World Type setting, which is usually infinite. There the seed will be listed, but it can't be copied or anything. Minecraft players who want to replicate or share this seed will need to write it down or record it somehow.

After a world is created, the seed cannot be changed. That determines the generation of the world, and can't be edited after a world is generated.

