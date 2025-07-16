"Thanks this is extremely uncomfortable" — Minecraft fans react to ominous-looking tower build

Minecraft players often astonish the community with their impressive builds that are either extremely complicated or massive and intricately detailed. Most of these structures include castles, towers, mountains, cities, and even functioning displays and computers. But rarely, some builds do not make much sense, even though the effort that went into it is commendable.
Redditor xcontcom shared several images of their first tower on r/Minecraft player. But, unlike any traditional tower, this one was twisted like a massive snake. The user mentioned it was made in 2013 and added more details about the structure.
They used plain cobblestone throughout — not by design, but because they didn’t even know stone blocks were a thing at the time. The structure is a staggering 192 blocks tall, with a wide circular base stretching 128 blocks across, and a narrower top section measuring 64 blocks in diameter. Each layer used 384 blocks, and the total count went up to over 73,000.
Reacting to the build, lordGwillen commented
"Thanks this is extremely uncomfortable"
a5hl3yk jokingly asked the original poster to make another spiraling tower around it using diorite. Galimor said the build gave off vintage Minecraft vibes, reminding them of early adventure maps like Super Hostile. They added that it looked very cool no matter how it was built.
Mrshizadoodle97 asked OP if it was really their first build in the game. TabbyEarth replied that it might not be their first build. However, unga_bunga_1987 pointed out that the design is not too complicated and does not look too hard to create, implying that it indeed might be the OP’s first build.
Impressive builds in Minecraft
Minecraft offers endless possibilities, be it exploration, combat, or building creative structures. Talented players have created medieval towns, cities, and even fictional countries with impressive accuracy. What makes these builds even better is that other players can just download the maps and explore the projects themselves.
Other players have used the redstone block to create working displays and even powerful computers. All of these builds show how Minecraft has evolved into something more than just a game.
It allows players to stretch their creative muscles and work on projects that seem impossible. It also highlights how active the game’s community is in sharing and promoting these projects.
