Minecraft player creates stunning and creative medieval town build

A Minecraft player and Reddit user, u/Lego19gubbe, shared an image on the subreddit where talented builders show off their projects in the blocky world. The picture showed a medieval town featuring houses and castles inspired by old French buildings. The attention to detail of the entire structure is commendable, especially the patterns of the wall.

Reacting to the build, u/xSluma said that the builder definitely used banners to make the wall patterns on the bridge and the houses. The user said they were 100% sure after zooming in on the image.

u/B-Redddit said that the build is truly fantastic with all the details and variety of blocks used. The user added that there is no use of fancy, modded blocks, and everything is vanilla, which makes them want to appreciate this build even more.

The original poster wrote a comment, mentioning that they made most of the structure around 3 years ago. This is why they did not like the texture now as it looks messy. However, they are glad that many players are finding the texture looks better.

u/KINGR3DPANDA said since it was 3 years ago, asked what the original poster is up to now. u/Qyx7 asked if the picture was taken with any shaders on.

Redditors react to the medieval town build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/accidentallythe said the way the OP has implied the direction of water flow by the base of the bridge using glass panes is amazing when it comes to detailing the build.

u/Which_Internal_5156 said that they have lived in France for 15 years, and their favorite town in the country is Dinan, a place that has similar architecture that is cozy and tasteful.

Players are impressed by the creative use of different blocks in the build (Image via Reddit)

u/Squishiimuffin said they are impressed by the genius use of the banners as they never thought it could be used like that. The user assumed that the white wool with the texture must have been modded, but it’s nice that the entire build is 100% vanilla.

Medieval and impressive builds in Minecraft

The Gothic castle in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Disastrous_Client_68)

Minecraft players often create medieval builds that are inspired by some historical architecture. These builds include massive gothic castles, detailed villages with shops, and sometimes, massive cities with proper road networks and transport systems.

Players use different methods to give the structures more depth. To add detail, builders use fences, trapdoors, and banners to create windows, doors, and signs. As seen in this build, banners can also be used to change the texture of walls. Pathways are made with gravel, cobblestone, or dirt to resemble old streets.

Lighting is an important part of medieval builds. Players use lanterns, torches, and glowstone to create a natural light source. This helps in making the town look active. While mods and shaders can completely change the look of the build, many players prefer to keep everything in the vanilla version.

What’s more impressive is how the game allows players to make almost anything they want. From massive cities and even countries to complicated machines such as computers, there is virtually no limit other than the creativity of the builder when it comes to creating structures in the blocky game.

