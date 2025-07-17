4 best Minecraft maps to test your flying skills

In Minecraft, you can fly around the map using an elytra. An elytra is a rare gear that you can wear on your back to glide down from a high place. However, you can also boost yourself up or ahead in the air using fireworks. Soon after the elytra was added to the game, its community started creating obstacle courses that can be completed by gliding down with an elytra. These obstacle courses were soon publicly released as maps for the game.

Here are some great Minecraft maps to test your flying skills using elytra.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 great Minecraft elytra maps to test your skills

1) Terra Swoop Force

Terra Swoop Force is one of the most popular elytra maps out there (Image via Noxcrew)

Terra Swoop Force is one of the most popular elytra obstacle courses since it was created by Noxcrew, who hosts the popular Minecraft Championship. This elytra map has a great lore about how you are a part of a special task force and are tasked to check out the terra scooper bore-drill. In order to check the drill, you need to put on a thermal flight armor (in simple terms, elytra) and glide down into the Earth's core to find the drill.

Hence, Terra Swoop Force is one of the best maps to test how good your flying skills are in the game.

2) Elytra Fall

Elytra Fall is also an old and established elytra obstacle course (Image via MinecraftMaps/pi314159265358978)

Elytra Fall is another great elytra map that will challenge your flying skills. It is a combination of a CTM and an elytra flying map and is suited for both single-player and multiplayer.

There are 16 tunnels and a central hub area on the map. Each tunnel has a wool chamber at the end and takes about 1.7 minutes to complete. You can finish the monument by obtaining the wool. Additionally, your attempts are timed so you can see how much you've improved. The map has three difficulty levels that can be set through the game difficulty in the Options menu.

3) Elytra Rush

Elytra Rush is a ring-based obstacle course for elytra (Image via MinecraftMaps/TheblueMan003)

Elytra Rush is also a great map for elytra skills. In this map, you have to go through several rings made up of multiple blocks. These rings are located in custom-made large rooms. Every time you go through a ring, you will either get one or two firework rockets to boost yourself forward towards the next ring. However, the amount of fireworks will be quite limited, only allowing you to barely reach the next ring.

Hence, this is a great obstacle course to test your flying and gliding skills. In this map, you can learn how to use firework rockets efficiently and glide perfectly without one.

4) OnlyElytra

OnlyElytra is also a ring-based elytra course (Image via MinecraftMaps/Team Nawak)

OnlyElytra is yet another ring-based obstacle course that must only be completed using an elytra. It is a massive map that you can enjoy while flying around and setting your fastest times.

To finish the map, you need to finish each of the eight levels. In the lobby, each level's difficulty is marked in front of its corresponding doorway. After you finish the eight levels in the order you choose, you will be handed a timer to measure your time. You can repeat all eight levels to further improve your time.

The map also has some rules like keeping the gamemode on default, only setting render distance to 8, disabling fog, etc.

