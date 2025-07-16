How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview on July 16, 2025. This experimental build introduces a range of gameplay changes, along with various modifications to mobs and the behavior of specific blocks. Additionally, it addresses existing bugs and issues that were persistent in the game to enhance the player experience.

Ad

That said, here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview.

Note: The 1.21.100.24 beta build is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Note that this build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

Ad

Trending

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview on Xbox console if you have an active internet connection and a licensed copy of the Bedrock edition. Additionally, you can also access it with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription (regular or the Ultimate edition).

Ad

Here's how you can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview for your Xbox console:

Head over to the Xbox Game Store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Open the game library and head over to the search bar. Now, look for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview edition is listed, simply select it and choose the "Install" button. Wait while the required files and assets are downloaded. It is recommended not to turn off your console and ensure a stable internet connection to prevent the beta installation files from getting corrupted.

Ad

Also read: Best Minecraft food mods to curb your hunger

PlayStation 4 and 5

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview introduces an array of modifications to blocks and the UI (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview on your PlayStation console by following these steps on your device:

Ad

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Navigate to the sidebar on the left and look for the "Preview" button. Next, select the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on the console you have). Now, just select the "Download" button, and wait for the required preview assets to get installed. Additionally, it is recommended that your console continues to have a stable internet connection during the installation and is not turned off to prevent files from being corrupted.

Ad

Android/iOS devices

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview from the individual app stores (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang also offers these betas and previews for mobile devices, allowing Pocket Edition players to experience the 1.21.100.24 build and its changes on all compatible Android and iOS devices.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview on your preferred mobile device:

Android

Open the Google Play Store application on your preferred Android device. Navigate to the Minecraft page or search for the game's name in the search bar to find it. Once found, scroll to the bottom of the store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" prompt. Now, wait for the beta files to be downloaded and installed. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview.

Ad

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and open the Minecraft preview's listing link. It is recommended to ensure there are free slots available for signing up for the experimental build. If none are available, check back on the first of the next month. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked game account. Now, wait till you receive an email on your registered ID containing links for the beta and preview build. Next, open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can hit and follow the attached link to open it on the TestFlight app. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

Ad

Additionally, iOS players are recommended to open and play the experimental preview build at least once a month if they wish to retain access, since the slots are limited.

Most iOS and Android devices will have automatic updates turned on by default, ensuring that the applications and games are updated to the latest available version.

However, if this feature is not enabled on your device, you can make the update manually by heading over to the individual app store (Android/iOS). You will see that the "Open/Play" button has been replaced by an "Update" button that you must tap. Once updated, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview on your device.

Ad

Also read: Updated Minecraft guide to modding in 2025

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can check out the latest features and changes made to the series of blocks and mobs in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview if you have a copy of the Bedrock Edition installed on your preferred Windows 10/11 device.

However, if you do not have the Bedrock edition of the game installed on your device, go to the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to obtain it. Install the launcher and then log in with your registered Microsoft account to get it ready for use.

Ad

Once done, follow these steps to try out the latest features in the 1.21.100.24 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Head to the Microsoft store to manually queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview version like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.22 beta and preview installed on your device, you will have to head over to the Microsoft Store app to queue the update for this build manually.

Ad

Simply make your way to the app library and queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview by following these steps:

Head over to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store application and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games on the PC. Next, click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait for the preview files to be installed. However, if you do not see the "Update" button next to the game's Preview listing, simply click on the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the window. This will manually queue the list of all available updates on your device.

Ad

Apart from this method, you can also use the official Xbox app on your PC to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview. Simply launch the application and head over to the sidebar on the left, where your installed games are displayed.

Once located, just click on the Preview edition and then tap on the manage section. Next, hit the "Update" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview.

Ad

For new beta edition players

Head to the official game launcher and download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time getting your hands on a beta and preview build on your device, simply download and install the official Minecraft launcher. Log in with your registered details and select Bedrock from the list of available editions and spin-offs.

Ad

Once done, follow these steps to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview successfully:

Head over to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left side marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button in the middle. Next, just click on this drop-down to expand and open the list of available installation options. Now, select the "Latest Preview" option just below it. Once selected, select the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.24 beta and preview.

Ad

Since this is the first installation of a beta and preview build on your device, it will take a while for the game assets and files to be downloaded and successfully installed. Once done, you can explore the array of new features and modifications to gameplay ahead of their release.

Also read: Minecraft turtle egg guide: Obtaining, hatching, and more

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!