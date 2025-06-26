How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.22 beta and preview

Mojang recently released Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.22 beta and preview on June 25, 2025. This is yet another hotfix beta and preview version after they released the Chase the Skies game drop for the sandbox. This experimental version introduces a range of gameplay changes, bug fixes, and even mob death behavior.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.22 beta and preview.

Note: The 1.21.100.22 beta build is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Note that this build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.22 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

Minecraft on Xbox/Microsoft Store (Image via Xbox)

Here is a step-by-step guide to download the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.22 preview version on Xbox devices:

Navigate to the Xbox Game Store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Open the game library and head over to the search bar. Now, look for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview edition is listed, simply select it and choose the "Install" button. Wait while the required files and assets are downloaded. It is recommended not to turn off your console and ensure a stable internet connection to prevent the beta installation files from getting corrupted.

PlayStation

Minecraft on PlayStation (Image via PlayStation Store)

Here is a step-by-step guide to download the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.22 preview version on PlayStation devices:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Head over to the sidebar on the left and locate the "Preview" button. Next, select the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on the console version). Now, just select the "Download" button, and wait for the required preview files to get installed. Additionally, it is recommended that your console continues to have a stable internet connection during the installation and not be turned off to prevent files from being corrupted.

Android and iOS

Minecraft Preview will show up once players join the beta on Android and iOS (Image via App Store || Google Play)

Here is a step-by-step guide to download the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.22 preview version on Android and iOS devices:

Android

Open the Google Play Store application on your preferred Android device. Head over to the Minecraft page or search for the game's name in the top bar to find it. Once found, scroll to the bottom of the store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" prompt. Now, you must wait for the beta files to be downloaded and installed. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.22 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and open the Minecraft preview's listing. It is recommended to ensure there are free slots available for signing up for the build. If none are available, you will have to check back on the first of the next month. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked game account. Now, wait till you receive an email on your registered ID containing links for the beta and preview build. Now, open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can hit and follow the attached link to open it on the TestFlight app. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.22 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

Windows 10/11

Minecraft Preview on Windows 10/11 (Image via Microsoft Store)

Here is a step-by-step guide to download the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.22 preview version on Windows devices:

Head to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store application and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games on the PC. Next, click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait for the preview files to be installed. However, if you do not see an "Update" button next to the game's Preview listing, simply click on the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the application window. This will manually queue the list of all available updates on the device.

For new beta and preview players

Download the beta and preview for the first time on Windows from the launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you are new to downloading and checking out Bedrock Edition beta and preview versions on Windows, you need to download and install the Minecraft launcher on the device, log in to it, and find the latest preview version to download. Here is a step-by-step guide for it:

Navigate to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left side marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button in the middle. Simply click on this drop-down to expand and open the list of available installation options. Now, choose the "Latest Preview" option just below it. Once selected, select the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.100.22 beta and preview.

