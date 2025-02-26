What is Minecraft legacy launcher and how to use it?

The Minecraft legacy launcher was once one of the most popular ways to download the sandbox title before the arrival of the new version called Minecraft launcher. This installer allowed players to install the old game launcher and run the title, offering support to outdated systems and Windows devices.

Here's all you need to know about the Minecraft legacy launcher and how to use it.

What is the Minecraft legacy launcher?

The Minecraft legacy launcher allows older devices to run and manage the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft legacy launcher is an older version of the current launcher, allowing players to install and run the game on older devices and builds. The legacy launcher provides support for older versions of Windows such as 7 and 8. This allows you to play the game without being limited by old operating systems or platforms.

The Minecraft legacy launcher was primarily made for the Java edition and featured a non-Universal Windows Platform base. It features a simple user interface with a dedicated Mojang login option and essentially focuses on standalone functionality.

Unlike the current launcher, which streamlines all different games and spinoffs like Minecraft Legends and Dungeons, the legacy launcher was primarily focused on the Java edition. However, players still seek it for the older game version, classic mod setups, and other legacy features.

Additionally, a recent spate of crashes and issues with the current Minecraft launcher has seen a spike in the usage of the legacy version. Players have been relying on the latter to run the game and continue their yearning for mines.

How to use the Minecraft legacy launcher

Download and install the legacy launcher to run the game on older Windows versions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can use the legacy launcher to install and run Minecraft by visiting the official Downloads page of Minecraft and downloading the executable file for the legacy launcher.

Once done, follow these steps to install the legacy launcher on your PC:

Run the downloaded MinecraftInstaller.msi executable file. Once the installer is open, click Next to proceed. Now, select your preferred directory and make sure to check the box that creates a shortcut, making it easier to locate. Click Next and click Install the confirm the changes. Once the installation is complete, click Finish to exit the installer. You can also check the box above to start the launcher instantly.

After installing the legacy launcher, log in with your Microsoft account. Despite having an option for Mojang accounts, you will not be able to use it since both were merged recently. Sign in with your registered account to access the features of the Minecraft legacy launcher.

Install your desired version and instance of Minecraft using the launcher, even on old systems running legacy Windows versions like 7 and 8. You should be able to play the game without any hindrance. Moreover, it provides excellent backward compatibility.

