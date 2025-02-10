Should you play Minecraft Legends in 2025?

Minecraft Legends is one of the most popular spin-offs, primarily a real-time action-strategy set in the familiar world of the base game. It's a seamless blend of RTS with the popular setting of the overworld where players must lead armies, build defenses, and explore the world. Despite ceasing development in 2024, it continues to be a popular choice for thousands of players.

Similar to Dungeons, Legends is set in the overworld. This introduces a powerful narrative set in the distant past, acting as an essential precursor to Minecraft. The game is set in an overworld that is under siege and provides a unique way to enjoy the world that players are familiar with, making it a great choice to try even in 2025.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal opinions of the writer and should be taken with a steaming bowl of suspicious stew and a healthy pinch of salt.

Minecraft Legends combines the block-shaped world with unique real-time strategy gameplay

Minecraft Legends blends real-time strategy with the base game's popular setting (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang wanted to expand the franchise and popularity of the base game by creating Legends — a seamless blend of Minecraft's world with the gameplay mechanics of popular RTS games like Age of Empires or Warcraft. It is essentially made for players who love to command armies and lead a heroic charge while immersing themselves in a unique storyline.

The plot of Minecraft Legends follows the story of the player, one who encounters the Hosts, caretakers of the overworld while mining in a cave. These three entities - Action, Knowledge, and Foresight - persuade the player to save their world from the invasion of Piglins from the Nether.

These entities entrust the player with the Flame of Creation, a mythical tool that allows them to rally mobs, create defensive structures, and command vast armies. The player is also equipped with a magical horse that can be used to travel and explore the vast procedurally-generated world of Minecraft Legends.

The gameplay of Minecraft Legends is a unique blend of RTS with the game's existing world, allowing players to feel a sense of familiarity as they control hordes of creepers, skeletons, and other mobs. This also becomes a great way in which fans can get a deep dive into the lore of popular characters and mobs in the game, such as the illagers and the piglins.

The unique gameplay mechanic is one of the highlights of Minecraft Legends. Despite being a strategy game, it provides well-balanced challenges and simplified mechanics. This allows players of all skill levels to enjoy the experience without being overwhelmed. Additionally, the balance between direct combat and strategic placement of tactical units makes it enjoyable.

Players have a variety of ways to enjoy the game, ranging from close-quarter combat to leading armies of mobs while managing resources, building defenses, and holding the line. Additionally, the co-op and multiplayer features make it a great game to face off piglin mobs or compete against each other. This adds to the replayability and makes Minecraft Legends a great choice for gaming groups.

Verdict

Minecraft Legends is a great RTS to try in 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Legends may have stopped receiving support in 2024, but the community is still filled with dedicated players who continue to battle the endless hordes of piglins. If you wanted to try an RTS while being in a familiar setting, this could be a great choice. The procedurally generated world offers tons of exploration options, keeping the gameplay fresh each time you play.

Minecraft Legends also upholds the signature blocky aesthetic, but elevates it significantly with the perfect blend of vibrant biomes, dynamic lighting, and immersive biomes. This is complemented by the atmospheric soundtracks and the beautiful sound design that adds a whole new dimension to the gameplay experience. This makes it a great game to try, even in 2025.

The gameplay of the Flame of Creation in Minecraft Legends to summon and lead troops while engaging in strategic positioning and resource management makes it an engaging experience. Every Piglin faction has boss mobs that provide a challenge and make the gameplay exciting — these range from uniting hostile mobs to battling bosses like the 'Unbreakable' and the 'Beast.'

Additionally, Minecraft Legends features battlefield structures and fortifications such as walls and turrets that can be unlocked by upgrading the Well of Fate. This allows players to work towards the goal of improving and unlocking better weapons. By the time they face the Great Hog near the endgame, they are armed with a host of combat styles and strategies.

However, if you're still over the fence regarding Minecraft Legends, you can get your hands on Xbox Game Pass and try the game as part of its expansive catalog. For fans of real-time simulators and the game's universe, this could be the perfect spin-off to try while waiting for Minecraft's next Game Drop to arrive.

