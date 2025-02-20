Players are constantly looking for the best Minecraft levels to find every ore to upgrade their weapons or collect a stash for future use. The game features tons of exotic minerals that can be found at various Y-levels, with different densities of each.

This article explores the best Minecraft levels to find every ore.

What are the best Minecraft levels to find every ore?

Ore Most Common Layer where it is found Coal 45 Copper 43 Lapis Lazuli -2 Iron 14 Gold -18 Gold (Badlands) 32 to 256 Redstone -59 Diamond -59 Emerald 85

1) Best Minecraft levels to find coal

Coal is one of the most common ores (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Biome: Any

Y Level Range: 0 to 320

Optimal Y Level: 45

Total Range: 0 to 320

Coal is one of the most common ores found in Minecraft. It can be used as a source of fuel or for making torches, one of the most important exploration tools in your inventory. It is typically found in Y level 45 and has no presence between Y -64 to -1.

2) Best Minecraft levels to find copper

Copper can be recognized by its signature hue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Biome: Any

Y Level Range: -16 to 112

Optimal Y Level: 43

Total Range: -16 to 112

Copper is a crucial ore in Minecraft that can be used to make tools and structures besides a host of armor trims. It is usually found at Y level 43 and has no presence between Y -64 to -17 and 113 to 320.

3) Best Minecraft levels to find lapis lazuli

Lapis lazuli can be used in enchantments and crafting blue dye (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Biome: Any

Y Level Range: -64 to 64

Optimal Y Level: -2

Total Range: -64 to 64

Lapis lazuli is an ore in Minecraft that can be used in enchantments and crafting of blue dye and other associated items. It is generally found at Y level -2 and has no presence between Y 65 to 320.

4) Best Minecraft levels to find iron

Iron can be used to craft armor and weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Biome: Any

Y Level Range: -64 to 72

Optimal Y Level: 14

Total Range: -64 to 72 and 80 to 320

Iron is a popular ore in Minecraft used for a host of things, ranging from crafting armor and weapons to creating ingots for making important blocks. It can be found at Y level 14 and has no presence between Y 73 to 79.

5) Best Minecraft levels to find gold

Gold is one of the most popular items in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Biome: Any

Y Level Range: -64 to 32

Y Level Range (Badlands): 32 to 256

Optimal Y Level: -18

Total Range:-64 to 32 and -64 to 256

Gold is another important ore for crafting armor, weapons, trims, and special equipment. It is found in abundance in Y level -18 with no presence in 33 to 320. Additionally, for the badlands biomes, gold is generated much more up to Y level 256, with Y levels 32 and 256 being optimal for mining. However, you will not find any gold between levels 257 to 320 in this biome.

6) Best Minecraft levels to find redstone

Redstone is one of the most functional ores in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Biome: Any

Y Level Range: -64 to 16

Optimal Y Level: -59

Total Range: -64 to 16

Redstone is perhaps one of the most important ores in Minecraft, used for crafting tools such as droppers, comparators, and powered rails. It can be found at Y level -59 and has no presence between Y 15 to 320.

7) Best Minecraft levels to find diamond

You will find an abundance of diamonds at Y -59 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Biome: Any

Y Level Range: -64 to 16

Optimal Y Level: -59

Total Range: -64 to 16

Diamond is among the most precious ores in the game. It is used to craft weapons and armor and serves as the only step toward creating netherite sets. You will find an abundance of the mineral at Y -59 and none at layers 16 to 320.

8) Best Minecraft levels to find emerald

Emeralds can be found in certain biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Biome: Cherry Grove, Frozen Peaks, Grove, Jagged Peaks, Meadow, Snowy Slopes, Stony Peaks, Windswept Forest, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Windswept Hills, and Windswept Forest

Y Level Range: -16 to 320

Optimal Y Level: 85

Total Range: -16 to 320

Emerald is an essential ore in Minecraft and is a foundational component in trading, with all traders rewarding you generously in exchange for this green rock. It is also a great item to use for decorating armor trims, giving off a unique hue. You will find tons of emeralds at Y level 85 and none between layers -64 to -17.

