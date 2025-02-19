Minecraft adds new adorable designs for mob-spawning eggs

The latest Minecraft Snapshot 25w08a introduced a host of exciting features and changes, ranging from new sounds for wolves to an overhaul for sheep. However, one of the most unique features is the adorable makeover of the mob spawn eggs. This visual update is a great improvement to the gameplay experience for players in creative mode.

Here's everything you need to know about the new adorable design for mob-spawning eggs in the latest Minecraft Snapshot 25w08a.

Minecraft introduces an adorable new design for mob-spawning eggs

Minecraft introduces adorable new designs for spawn eggs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft Snapshot 25w08a introduced an array of changes and improvements to mobs and items that vastly improve the gameplay experience for players. Among these, Mojang introduced a complete overhaul of the design for all mob-spawning eggs in creative mode.

Earlier, the mob-spawning eggs had the same shape, only varying in shades to mark the variants or different types of mobs in the game. However, this update adds a major visual change — the eggs now resemble the mobs they spawn, making it an adorable and much-needed functional improvement to the creative gameplay.

This new visual update adds a cute facelift to the rows of standard-looking items and makes it easier for players to know which spawn egg they are holding. Creative mode is one of the most popular aspects of the game so it comes as no surprise that Mojang is constantly pushing for improvements.

These new designs accommodate all hostile and passive mobs, making it a great improvement for players who recreate scenarios and unique story-based videos in creative mode. The overhaul to the eggs can be noticed by heading over to the spawn eggs tab in the game's creative mode inventory.

However, it must be noted that all mobs except the newly introduced blue and brown variants of the chicken egg have received this new design. It is possible that Mojang has not added the variable style since this feature was introduced recently. Players will have to wait for a future update from the developers for these variants to receive the same adorable design change.

