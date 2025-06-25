Mojang is adding popular Lava Chicken song from A Minecraft Movie to the game

A Minecraft Movie was one of the biggest surprises of the year, exceeding all expectations and shattering records. The film has become the second-highest-earning videogame movie of all time, only behind Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Movie. To celebrate its success, Mojang Studios is adding two famous elements from the movie to the game itself.

Minecraft is getting a new music disc featuring the catchy “Lava Chicken” song that was played in the movie when Jack Black introduced the other cast members to his, well, lava chicken machine. The song became an internet sensation due to Black’s powerful vocals.

Do note that the disc is coming only on the Java Edition of the game for now, and the developers mentioned that it will be available for the Bedrock Edition soon. Here’s everything about the upcoming disc and the new painting to be added to Minecraft.

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Lava Chicken disc coming to Minecraft

The game will also be getting a new painting (Image via Mojang Studios)

In an official blog post, Mojang Studios has announced that it will be adding a new disc to Minecraft's Java Edition, featuring the catchy “Lava Chicken” song. Many fans of the movie and the game loved the song, and the developers seem to have understood that. Right after the release of the Chase the Skies update, Mojang Studios decided to treat the fans with another great addition to make the game more fun.

The song is not all that's coming to the game from the movie. In the same blog post, the developers mentioned the addition of a new painting that features Dennis, the tamed wolf Steve has in A Minecraft Movie. The painting is very well-made, retaining the iconic blocky style of the game as well as the film's aesthetic.

The Chase the Skies update is one of the most impactful ones in recent times, as it brings two new mobs and introduces flying mechanics early in the game. Also, saddles are now craftable — something fans have been demanding for years. The lead's mechanics have been changed as well, and players can now use them to tie multiple animals together or to other items such as boats.

While Chase the Skies has also led to a few unwanted aspects, such as the boat not working properly on ice roads, it is still a great update overall. It would be interesting to see what the developers have in store for the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!