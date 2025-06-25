Mojang is adding popular Lava Chicken song from A Minecraft Movie to the game

A Minecraft Movie was one of the biggest surprises of the year, exceeding all expectations and shattering records. The film has become the second-highest-earning videogame movie of all time, only behind Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Movie. To celebrate its success, Mojang Studios is adding two famous elements from the movie to the game itself.
Minecraft is getting a new music disc featuring the catchy “Lava Chicken” song that was played in the movie when Jack Black introduced the other cast members to his, well, lava chicken machine. The song became an internet sensation due to Black’s powerful vocals.
Do note that the disc is coming only on the Java Edition of the game for now, and the developers mentioned that it will be available for the Bedrock Edition soon. Here’s everything about the upcoming disc and the new painting to be added to Minecraft.
Lava Chicken disc coming to Minecraft
In an official blog post, Mojang Studios has announced that it will be adding a new disc to Minecraft's Java Edition, featuring the catchy “Lava Chicken” song. Many fans of the movie and the game loved the song, and the developers seem to have understood that. Right after the release of the Chase the Skies update, Mojang Studios decided to treat the fans with another great addition to make the game more fun.
The song is not all that's coming to the game from the movie. In the same blog post, the developers mentioned the addition of a new painting that features Dennis, the tamed wolf Steve has in A Minecraft Movie. The painting is very well-made, retaining the iconic blocky style of the game as well as the film's aesthetic.
The Chase the Skies update is one of the most impactful ones in recent times, as it brings two new mobs and introduces flying mechanics early in the game. Also, saddles are now craftable — something fans have been demanding for years. The lead's mechanics have been changed as well, and players can now use them to tie multiple animals together or to other items such as boats.
While Chase the Skies has also led to a few unwanted aspects, such as the boat not working properly on ice roads, it is still a great update overall. It would be interesting to see what the developers have in store for the future.
