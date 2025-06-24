Weird Minecraft Bedrock bug is affecting ice boat racing

Minecraft bugs are some of the most interesting parts of the game. Despite the title being out for more than 15 years, there are still plenty of these pesky errors that players come across. Thankfully, most of these are harmless and barely cause any issues with the gameplay. However, sometimes these smaller bugs can lead to big problems, especially for some niche aspects of the game.

A Minecraft player, u/Mobile_Eggplant_4801, shared a video on the game’s subreddit showing how a bug makes the boat lose all momentum when riding on ice blocks. For those who do not know, the boat can be go very fast on blue ice tracks, and this mechanic has led to the creation of many ice tracks for boat racing.

The video shows that the moment the boat falls down from a slight elevation, it completely loses all momentum. This is detrimental for the track, as it defeats the entire purpose of ice boat racing. The original poster added that they encountered this in the Bedrock Edition running on a PlayStation 5. The user also asked in frustration about the point of having this change, as it ruins a fun mechanic.

u/EatThatBabylol replied to the post, suggesting this might be due to the Chase the Skies update that changes the lead mechanics, making it possible to connect boats with it. The user continued that it must be a bug and should be easily fixable, suggesting the original poster report the issue.

However, the original poster replied, saying that according to the changelog, boats now have mid-air friction like other entities, which means they can no longer bounce around or orbit players the way they used to. The OP wasn’t entirely sure, but it sounds like this change might have been intentional.

u/SenkuPlayzMC said they were sorry about how the update affected the ice tracks, leading to all the hard work going down the drain. They also suggested downgrading the version of Minecraft to one where the bug is not present and the feature works.

u/ULTIMATEFIGHTEER replied, pointing out that versions cannot be downgraded on Bedrock Edition, while u/Taolan13 said that it might be possible on the console edition.

Bugs and errors in Minecraft

Minecraft players have always embraced most of the bugs in the game owing to their harmless nature. Players have come across bizarre structures such as wrecked ships on top of pillager towers, villages embedded inside mountains, and desert temples in the middle of the ocean. These bizarre finds often become the topic of discussion in community posts like these.

However, sometimes these bugs can affect the gameplay experience, as highlighted in this post. Another example includes a player finding a bugged nether portal spawning inside a stronghold, completely destroying the end portal that is very difficult to find.

