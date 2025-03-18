  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft player discovers an end portal fused with a ruined nether portal

Minecraft player discovers an end portal fused with a ruined nether portal

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Mar 18, 2025 08:25 GMT
Minecraft end portal bug
The end portal bug led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)

The world of Minecraft is filled with interesting structures and places worth exploring. Since everything is procedurally generated, players never really know what they will come across next while moving around. However, sometimes bugs and errors in the world generation can lead to some incredible finds that are worth sharing with others.

Ad

Minecraft player u/Ok_Warthog_8870 shared some images on the game's subreddit showing an end portal that was flushed with a ruined nether portal inside a stronghold.

ok, so i'm literally never on reddit and made an account to show this. byu/Ok_Warthog_8870 inMinecraft
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

For the unversed, strongholds are underground structures that contain the portal to the end dimension. It is very rare for a ruined nether portal to be there that are usually found in the overworld. The seed of the world is -4728720992436068437.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Ok_Warthog_8870 from discussion inMinecraft
Ad

The original poster mentioned that they made an account on Reddit just to share this find with other players. u/AluminumKnuckles jokingly said that it is a ruined portal-ruined portal since the bug also made the end portal broken. The joke continued with u/Theriocephalus saying that it’s a ruined portal that ruined a portal.

Comment byu/Ok_Warthog_8870 from discussion inMinecraft
Ad

u/LtCmdrShepard asked the original poster if they could repair the end portal by getting endstones from another end by using another portal, although doing all that would be a tedious task. u/Icy_Corgi_901 said that end portal frames cannot be broken, and hence, players cannot acquire them. This also means that this end portal is completely ruined.

Redditors react to the end portal bug in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the end portal bug in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/Radio_Global asked when Mojang Studios added ruined nether portals in the game. u/Harold_Herald replied to the query by stating it was added back in June 2020.

Ad

The user might be in for a shock as in the last four years, the game has substantially changed with a lot of new content, including a new Pale Garden biome and a lot of new mobs.

The bugs and errors of Minecraft

Minecraft players discovers an underground village (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Enderfy17)
Minecraft players discovers an underground village (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Enderfy17)

Coming across bugs and errors in the game, especially if it's the Bedrock Edition, is fairly common. Players have shared images of some bizarre structures, such as desert temples floating in the ocean, tall pillager towers, and villages fused inside caves. Most of these bugs are harmless and do not hamper the gameplay experience.

However, the error shared in this post is quite different. It does affect the overall gameplay, as end portals are very difficult to discover and are very rare. If the ruined nether portal existed inside the stronghold, things would have been fine. But it ruined the end portal, meaning that the user will have to do everything again to find another portal.

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी