Minecraft player discovers an end portal fused with a ruined nether portal

The world of Minecraft is filled with interesting structures and places worth exploring. Since everything is procedurally generated, players never really know what they will come across next while moving around. However, sometimes bugs and errors in the world generation can lead to some incredible finds that are worth sharing with others.

Minecraft player u/Ok_Warthog_8870 shared some images on the game's subreddit showing an end portal that was flushed with a ruined nether portal inside a stronghold.

For the unversed, strongholds are underground structures that contain the portal to the end dimension. It is very rare for a ruined nether portal to be there that are usually found in the overworld. The seed of the world is -4728720992436068437.

The original poster mentioned that they made an account on Reddit just to share this find with other players. u/AluminumKnuckles jokingly said that it is a ruined portal-ruined portal since the bug also made the end portal broken. The joke continued with u/Theriocephalus saying that it’s a ruined portal that ruined a portal.

u/LtCmdrShepard asked the original poster if they could repair the end portal by getting endstones from another end by using another portal, although doing all that would be a tedious task. u/Icy_Corgi_901 said that end portal frames cannot be broken, and hence, players cannot acquire them. This also means that this end portal is completely ruined.

Redditors react to the end portal bug in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/Radio_Global asked when Mojang Studios added ruined nether portals in the game. u/Harold_Herald replied to the query by stating it was added back in June 2020.

The user might be in for a shock as in the last four years, the game has substantially changed with a lot of new content, including a new Pale Garden biome and a lot of new mobs.

The bugs and errors of Minecraft

Minecraft players discovers an underground village (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Enderfy17)

Coming across bugs and errors in the game, especially if it's the Bedrock Edition, is fairly common. Players have shared images of some bizarre structures, such as desert temples floating in the ocean, tall pillager towers, and villages fused inside caves. Most of these bugs are harmless and do not hamper the gameplay experience.

However, the error shared in this post is quite different. It does affect the overall gameplay, as end portals are very difficult to discover and are very rare. If the ruined nether portal existed inside the stronghold, things would have been fine. But it ruined the end portal, meaning that the user will have to do everything again to find another portal.

