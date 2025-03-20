"Can't park there mate": Fans react as hilarious Minecraft seed shows a shipwreck lodged into a pillager outpost

Minecraft is a vast game with hundreds of different things to do. Players can fight hostile enemies such as the zombies, collect animals, and grow crops, or just make structures such as towers and bases. However, some players are looking for unique things that may spawn due to bugs in the world generation.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/stjdgegkekgdmvdmvsk shared an image on the subreddit of the game where other explorers share seeds of unique world finds. The image showed a shipwreck on top of a pillager outpost.

Shipwrecks, as expected, are supposed to spawn in the middle of the ocean. This was a classic case of structure generation error, more common in the Bedrock Edition of the game. The original poster mentioned the seed of this world to be:

Seed : 646774059392048148

Coordinates: 195, 1722

Reacting to the post, u/Brody0220 jokingly commented:

"Can't park there mate"

Comment byu/stjdgegkekgdmvdmvsk from discussion inminecraftseeds Expand Post

Another player, u/Character_Lychee_434 added to the joke saying the captain and the crew must have gotten drunk on some cheap vodka and then crashed their ship into the tower. u/tvtango said that this find is wonderful.

Comment byu/stjdgegkekgdmvdmvsk from discussion inminecraftseeds Expand Post

It seems that other players have also come across such bugs. u/Critical_Ad_5046 said that they found an odd shipwreck that was near a portal and a woodland mansion where pillagers reside. Another player, u/Sure_Focus3450 said that they found one that was floating roughly 200 blocks in the air and the other half of the structure was in the sea.

Redditors react to the shipwreck spawn bug (Image via Reddit)

u/GooseFall said that they knew it was the Bedrock Edition before even seeing the details of the post. Minecraft Bedrock Edition is the more widely available version of the game and it is known for its hilarious bugs and issues. Desert temples floating in the ocean, extremely tall pillager towers, and other bugged structures are common bugs to find in this edition.

The bizarre bugs of Minecraft

The end portal bug led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)

Minecraft has been out for more than 15 years and it seems that there are still a lot of things that need ironing out. Bugs and errors, especially for the Bedrock Edition, are still a problem. While most of these issues are not serious and lead to hilarious moments like the post shared, sometimes they can create a big hurdle in the gameplay experience.

Recently, another player shared a post showing how a ruined nether portal spawned right next to an end portal in the stronghold. The issue was that the end portal had missing blocks, making it completely useless. Players have have found the stronghold know how tedious and difficult the whole process can be.

