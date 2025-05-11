A Minecraft Movie is now coming to digital streaming services

A Minecraft Movie has quickly become one of the highest-grossing video game movies of all time, topping global charts and creating history. This live-action adaptation of the sandbox title became an instant hit despite lukewarm reviews from critics. With the ongoing wave of success, it is now set to finally arrive on digital streaming services, allowing fans to yearn for the mines from home.
Here's everything you need to know about A Minecraft Movie arriving on digital streaming platforms.
A Minecraft Movie is finally coming to digital streaming platforms
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
A Minecraft Movie became an instant hit after its release on April 4, 2025. The first live-action adaptation of the sandbox title has received global acclaim from fans despite initial skepticism from critics. The unique plot paired with the realistic depiction of the signature mobs has made it overwhelmingly popular among fans across a wide age range.
Riding the wave of success, A Minecraft Movie is now set for release on digital streaming platforms, allowing fans of the franchise and the film to watch it for the first time or rewatch it and relive their favorite moments. As of writing, platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV have already listed the film on their respective platforms. Additional streaming platforms like HBO could join the fray in the future.
According to the official Minecraft Movie account on X, the Minecraft Movie is set to hit digital streaming platforms on May 13, 2025. With the release around the corner, it comes as no surprise that fans are excited to enjoy the chart-topping hit from the comfort of their homes on their preferred devices.
Paired with the exclusive Blu-Ray and disc edition, Mojang and Warner Bros. are offering fans a host of ways to enjoy the film and dive into the action-packed adventures of Henry and his team as they rush to save the overworld from a piglin invasion. With close to $900 million in global box office collections, it is safe to say that the studios have a winner in their hands.
Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world
Check out our other Minecraft articles:
- Minecraft update to add new trades for cartographer and wandering trader
- One happy ghast feature doesn't make sense
- How to get boss mob spawn eggs
- How to get 1.21.5 X-ray pack
- 4 best mods to bring mobs to life
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!