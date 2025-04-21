A Minecraft Movie: All YouTubers who made an appearance

A Minecraft Movie has been making waves around the world, topping box office charts and cementing its way as one of the most successful videogame adaptations of all time. Apart from the array of Easter eggs and references, the film also had cameos from popular Minecraft YouTubers and streamers, offering players a nice surprise of seeing their favorite gamers on the big screen.

All YouTubers who made an appearance in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie featured an array of references and Easter eggs, including cameos from some of the most popular Minecraft streamers and YouTubers. Early on in the film, there is an auction scene featuring Garrett. In that scene, an array of streamers posed as potential buyers, adding an immersive and unique touch to the plot.

Here are all the YouTubers who made an appearance in A Minecraft Movie:

1) DanTDM

DanTDM on the set of A Minecraft Movie (Image via Instagram/dantdm)

DanTDM or Daniel Robert Middleton is one of the most popular Minecraft YouTubers with over 29 million subscribers. Racking up billions of combined views across his trending videos and clips, he is one of the notable names in the streaming industry.

2) Aphmau

Aphmau at the Minecraft Movie event (Image via Instagram/aphmau_)

Aphmau or Jessica Bravura is an American YouTuber mainly known for her videos and clips on MInecraft. Her family-friendly content and storytelling have made her one of the most popular YouTubers, with over 23 million subscribers and 25 billion views combined.

3) Mumbo Jumbo

MumboJumbo is known for his participation in Hermitcraft (Image via Instagram/officialmumbo)

MumboJumbo, known as Mumbo, is a legacy YouTuber and gamer, known for his extensive participation in the Hermitcraft SMP and his elaborate redstone videos. One of the most popular hermits, he has over 9 million subscribers on his main channel and over a million more across associated channels and spin-offs.

4) LDShadowLady

LDShadowLady is known for Shadowcraft and Shadowcraft 2.0 (Image via Instagram/ldshadowlady)

LDShadowLady, or Elizabeth "Lizzie" is an English YouTuber and streamer, popularly known for her single-player Minecraft series, Shadowcraft and Shadowcraft 2.0. She has many videos where she plays with her husband, SmallishBeans, a popular member of the Minecraft Championship. She has over 7 million subscribers and over 3.5 billion views.

5) Bobicraft

Bobicraft voiced General Chungus in Spanish and LATAM dub for the Minecraft movie (Image via Instagram/bobicraftmc)

Rodrigo Narváez, or Bobicraft, is a Mexican YouTuber and streamer known for his extensive Minecraft gameplay and reaction series. With over 8 million subscribers on YouTube, he played a rather important role despite not being physically present in any scene. He voiced the Spanish and LATAM dub for General Chungus in the film, adding a nice Easter egg for fans of the streamer.

