How much has A Minecraft Movie earned so far? 

A Minecraft Movie has been out for a while now, topping charts and creating history as one of the most successful video game adaptations. The live-action film based on the bestselling title has been viral, racking up over $500 million in box office collections within two weeks of release. With consistent viewers, the numbers are projected to go much higher.

Here's everything you need to know about how A Minecraft Movie has earned so far.

A Minecraft Movie grossed over $500 million in box office collections within two weeks of release

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, 2025, and ever since it hit the big screen, the live-action adaptation of the bestselling titles has been trending worldwide. With an array of memes and some of the best quotes from the film filling social media, it comes as no surprise that fans are loving it.

As of the latest reports, A Minecraft Movie has currently earned a whopping $557 million at the box office since it was released. With not even a month since its release, it would seem that fans are going all the way for chicken jockey and ender pearls despite lukewarm reviews from critics.

As for domestic collections, the film has raked in $283,865,094 while in the international markets, the live-action adaptation of the bestselling game has made $273,800,000 at the box office. In the international markets, the United Kingdom is currently leading with $40 million, followed by China at $20 million.

With the worldwide collections already surpassing 3.8 times the budget of $150 million, it is safe to say that Warner Bros. and Mojang Studios have a winner on their hands. It has already become the first Hollywood film of 2025 to cross the $500 million mark, making it a phenomenal success worldwide.

Additionally, Walmart has also released a line of exclusive DVD and Blu-Ray collections, adding to the meteoric success of the A Minecraft Movie. With the success of the film, further rumors also suggest that a sequel might be in the works. However, the creators have not made any official announcement yet.

