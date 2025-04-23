With a worldwide earnings of over $720 million, A Minecraft Movie is now the second highest-grossing video game movie

A Minecraft Movie has been steadily paving its way towards becoming one of the most successful videogame adaptations of all time. Despite lukewarm critical reviews, the film has successfully attracted viewers and is projected to cross the one billion mark soon.

Here's everything you need to know about the phenomenal success of A Minecraft Movie, the second-highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

A Minecraft Movie is now the second-highest-grossing video game movie of all time

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, 2025, and in less than a month, it has topped the charts and broken several records. Despite initial skepticism and lukewarm critical reviews, the engaging plot and star-studded cast seem to have hit the mark with viewers worldwide.

A Minecraft Movie has currently grossed $723 million globally, comfortably securing its place as the second-highest-grossing video game movie of all time, after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $1.3 billion in collections.

Within its first seven days, A Minecraft Movie became the first film of 2025 to reach the $200 million mark domestically, replacing Captain America: Brave New World as the market's highest-grossing movie of the year. The hilarious quotes and references from the bestselling title helped enhance the engaging plot, prompting fans to flock to theaters.

Additionally, the recent string of viral trends surrounding 'chicken jockey' helped increase traffic on the big screen. Fans and viewers have been seen and heard screaming and throwing popcorn at theatres when Steve says "chicken jockey." This social media trend prompted many others to visit theatres and participate in it, further boosting sales.

While many critics called the film fan service and pointed out the weak plot, it is worth mentioning that it is a rather faithful recreation of Minecraft Legends. As a movie adaptation of the bestselling video game of all time, it comes as no surprise that viewers rallied in its support.

With a Netflix series based on the Minecraft world set to arrive soon, rumors also suggest that a sequel to the film could be in the works. With the third-highest Warner Bros. opening weekend, the studio could be ready to work towards expanding the cinematic universe based on the game.

