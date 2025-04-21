Who is the old miner in A Minecraft Movie? Character goes viral as "Harold Bryne," sparking Herobrine memes 

A Minecraft Movie has been creating waves across the world, steadily climbing its way to being one of the most successful videogame adaptations of all time. With the plot filled with an array of references and Easter eggs from the sandbox title, some hawk-eyed fans noticed a few unique details concerning the old miner. These speculations have led to widespread Herobrine memes and clips.

Here's everything you need to know about the old miner from A Minecraft Movie that has sparked the Herobrine memes.

Old miner in A Minecraft Movie sparks Herobrine memes and conspiracy theories

A Minecraft Movie has been running successfully in theatres worldwide, smashing box office records despite lukewarm reviews from critics. The film's engaging plot features an array of references and Easter eggs from the bestselling title, offering an engaging viewing experience for fans of the game.

Among other references like the Technoblade tribute and puns on the game's name, some hawk-eyed viewers noticed that the old miner at the beginning of the film had a rather peculiar feature. Despite Steve returning as an adult after he was chased away from the mines, the old man doesn't seem to have aged a day. His presence and features seemed like they were trapped or frozen in time.

This uncanny feature led to an array of speculations where users on social media started calling him Herobrine, referring to the mythic character that was a major hoax and a part of the game's unofficial lore ever since the original post on 4chan in 2010. Viewers started claiming that he did not age since he was a manifestation of Herobrine.

The speculations went as far as users editing the Minecraft wiki entries and associated pages to name the old man Harold Bryne, a clever pun on Herobrine. However, there is no official name for the miner in the film or subsequent credits. Still, fans of Herobrine seemed to have gone the extra step to make this hoax as convincing as possible.

However, it is worth mentioning that A Minecraft Movie did contain an unintended reference to Herobrine. During the scene where the enderman was about to wipe Steve's mind, one of his hallucinations showed the titular character with white eyes, similar to the mythical character.

Since the original concept of Herobrine sprang from a hoax, it comes as no surprise that fans of the original story and the game would do anything to convince the world it's real. Mojang is also aware of this myth, adding an Easter egg where they "remove" Herobrine as part of every update or patch.

