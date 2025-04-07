"That’s the most Herobrine sh*t I’ve ever heard": Fans react as a Herobrine Easter Egg accidentally appears in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is in theatres, and it seems that it is a global topic of discussion now. The film has broken records and is currently the highest-grossing video game movie on its opening day. It is also one of the biggest movies of recent times. Naturally, social media websites are abuzz with discussions about scenes from the movie.

Recently, @DiscussingFilm made a post on X stating that the Herobrine Easter Egg featured in the movie was actually unplanned. The X post mentioned a quote from Torfi Frans Olafsson, the creative director of the film. It said that the eyes of the characters were supposed to be rendered purple. However, one of the character’s eyes came out white.

Reacting to the post, user @SebbyR5 commented:

"That’s the most Herobrine sh*t I’ve ever heard"

For more reference, Olafsson’s X post mentioned that they found it quite strange how the rendering would make that particular mistake, and no matter how many times they tried, the eyes would just render white in the final frames. Since the VFX studio ran out of time, the makers decided to keep that in.

Another user, @Its_Jenna_xoxo joked that whoever was editing the particular scene definitely went too close to the Minecraft universe. For those who do not know, Herobrine is an urban legend and a part of creepypasta that originated way back in 2010. It is said that he is the haunted and sinister version of Steve.

User @NPC2000124 added to the joke saying that Herobrine would not let the movie be made without him. User @SpinoAxol said that it seems like the idea behind the director’s commentary.

X users talk about the Herobrine reference in the movie (Image via X)

Another player, @teeftimp said that it reminds them of the text that said “herobrine was removed, we think,” a loading tip that used to come on the Legacy Console Edition of the game.

A Minecraft Movie is a hit

Jack Black plays the role of Steve in the Minecraft movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

Despite a lot of criticism and negative press about how the film looked, A Minecraft Movie is doing wonderful at the box office. Fans of the franchise are flocking to the theatres to look at how real humans would fit in the blocky world. Reviews have also praised Jack Black for giving his 100%.

While the movie's plotline is not its strong suit, the characters and their interaction are definitely the highlight of the film. The success of this film is a good thing for all potential future projects that might be in the pipeline. We can expect new shows and even a part two of this movie in the future.

