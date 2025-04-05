A Minecraft Movie breaks records with the biggest opening day for a video game film

A Minecraft Movie was released on Friday and it was one of the most discussed video game films of all time. From the release of the first teaser which started a frenzy of memes on how bad everything looked to the bizarre dialogues and mob designs shown in other trailers, it seemed like this movie might fail to impress fans. However, things have turned out quite the opposite.

A Minecraft Movie earned a whopping $57 million on its domestic opening day, making it the biggest opening day for any movie based on a video game, beating out even The Super Mario Bros. Movie that came out in 2023. Not just that, but some sources project that the movie might earn up to $150 million on its opening weekend, beating every other video game movie record out there.

A Minecraft Movie is performing great

Mojang Studios' first foray into the movie industry seems to be breaking records. According to Deadline, the film is projected to earn more than $135 million on its opening weekend. Currently, the record for the highest weekend opening for a video game movie is $146.3 million, held by Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The interesting thing is Jack Black was a part of both these movies.

The film's story revolves around five humans who are accidentally transported into the blocky world where they encounter Steve, played by Black. Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, so it’s natural that such a large player base will have a positive impact on the movie's performance.

It is worth noting that fans of the game did not like how Jack Black looked in the movie. Instead of having short hair and a goatee that Steve has, Black was seen with a long salt-and-pepper beard and hair.

Another big issue was how Warner Bros opted for a realistic look despite making the world and all Minecraft characters CGI. The mobs, especially the villagers, look eerie as they have realistic skin and hair texture but a completely blocky shape.

In fact, most people assumed that the movie would be bad, and might not sit well with the hardcore fans. However, looking at the numbers, it seems that they are really enjoying it.

