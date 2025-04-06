Why does Technoblade pig look different from other pigs in A Minecraft Movie?

A Minecraft Movie was released this weekend, and while fans were not too hopeful about the film due to the bizarre CGI and dialogues in the trailers, Mojang Studios’ and Warner Bros’ venture is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Fans of the game are flocking to theatres to see how the blocky world looks on the silver screen.

Fans were also delighted to notice the Technoblade pig in one of the scenes, as it was a reference to the beloved YouTuber who passed away in 2022. However, there was one thing that many players did not understand: why this specific pig was designed differently from other pig mobs. This article explains more.

Why the Technoblade pig looks different in A Minecraft Movie

When fans of the game and the late YouTuber saw a pig wearing a golden crown, they knew that it was Mojang Studios honoring the Minecraft content creator. However, there was something different about this pig. Fans noticed the eyes looked more expressive and realistic than the other pig mobs.

Another thing worth noting was how one of the eyes had a squint. The reason this pig mob’s eyes were different was that the makers wanted it to resemble the image featured on Technoblade’s YouTube channel. If one looks at the pic, they will notice that one of the eyes is squinted and it has a smirk on its face.

Technoblade was one of the biggest Minecraft content creators on YouTube. His videos led to the development of a wonderful community of players, which was saddened by his demise at such a young age. As a result, Mojang Studios gave him the respect he deserved by adding many Easter eggs in the game.

Recently, the developers added a pig with a crown to the title's launch screen, leaving fans delighted. The addition of the Technoblade pig in A Minecraft Movie was yet another way of reminding the audience about him. A popular phrase fans use when talking about him is “Technoblade never dies.” The addition of these Easter eggs is just that in practice.

The film is currently performing well at the box office. It broke the record for the highest opening day for any video game movie, a feat previously held by Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. If it can maintain its pace, it might even break the record for the highest-earning weekend by any video game film.

