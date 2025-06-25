Minecraft 1.21.7 release candidate 1 patch notes: Lava Chicken song, good boy painting, and bug fixes

It has been nearly two weeks since the release of the Minecraft Chase the Skies update. Usually, these major updates are followed by a minor bug-fix update to address issues that slipped by during development. Unsurprisingly, Minecraft Java Edition is getting a 1.21.7 update, featuring expected bug fixes, but most importantly, a new music disc and a painting.

Mojang has directly released a release candidate for version 1.21.7, featuring the Lava Chicken music disc and Good Boy painting. Both of these features are from Minecraft: The Movie and will now be immortalized in the game. Along with the new music disc and painting, there are some critical bug fixes.

Here are the patch notes for Minecraft 1.21.7 Release Candidate 1.

Minecraft 1.21.7 rc-1 patch notes: Everything you need to know

New Features

Added a painting of a good boy by artist Sarah Boeving

Added music disc "Lava Chicken" by Hyper Potions

Drops when defeating a Baby Zombie riding a Chicken (Chicken Jockey)

Fixed bugs in 1.21.7 Release Candidate 1

MC-297748 - The moon is rendered incorrectly on some Qualcomm graphics

- The moon is rendered incorrectly on some Qualcomm graphics MC-298448 - Filled maps are rendered incorrectly on some Qualcomm graphics

- Filled maps are rendered incorrectly on some Qualcomm graphics MC-298681 - Text displays with the "shadow" tag enabled and the "see_through" tag disabled exhibit z-plane fighting at a close distance

- Text displays with the "shadow" tag enabled and the "see_through" tag disabled exhibit z-plane fighting at a close distance MC-298710 - TTF glyphs are incorrectly rendered over some elements

- TTF glyphs are incorrectly rendered over some elements MC-298832 - The breaking particles of droppers and dispensers facing up or down appear incorrect on some Qualcomm graphics

- The breaking particles of droppers and dispensers facing up or down appear incorrect on some Qualcomm graphics MC-298856 - Blindness and darkness fog effects no longer work underwater

- Blindness and darkness fog effects no longer work underwater MC-298898 - TextureAtlas leaks textures after resource reload

- TextureAtlas leaks textures after resource reload MC-298919 - Sometimes you pass through the happy ghast when you get off while going forward

- Sometimes you pass through the happy ghast when you get off while going forward MC-299017 - Text on glowing signs is not visible on some graphics

- Text on glowing signs is not visible on some graphics MC-299071 - Memory Leak in ItemStackRenderState leads to OutOfMemoryError

Dennis and new music disc (Image via Mojang)

As Minecraft didn’t release any regular snapshots for the 1.21.7 update and jumped straight into the release candidate, fans can expect this hotfix to release within one or two weeks at most. Release candidates mean the update is almost ready for launch, and if no critical bugs are found, this version will be released as the final update.

Despite being just a minor hotfix, Minecraft fans have two big reasons to be excited for the 1.21.7 update. The funny Lava Chicken song from A Minecraft Movie is now part of the game. You can obtain this music disc by killing a chicken jockey, which is quite fitting given the hype created by the chicken jockey in the live-action movie.

Mojang had already added the good boy Dennis painting from the movie in the Bedrock Edition 1.21.90 update. This feature was missing at the launch of the 1.21.6 Java Edition update but will be made available with the 1.21.7 hotfix.

