Latest Minecraft Bedrock update adds an adorable painting of good boy

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jun 18, 2025 14:24 GMT
Minecraft Bedrock update painting
The latest Minecraft update adds an adorable painting with a unique Easter egg (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft Bedrock update introduced Chase the Skies, one of the most-awaited game drops that added an array of new features, ranging from happy ghasts to Vibrant Visuals. Apart from these new features, Mojang has added an adorable painting of a good boy, leaving fans excited.

Here's everything you need to know about the new painting in the latest Minecraft Bedrock update.

Latest Minecraft Bedrock update adds a new painting of an adorable a good boy

The latest Minecraft Bedrock update adds an adorable new painting (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Latest Minecraft Bedrock update, Chase the Skies, adds an array of new features such as the happy ghast, Vibrant Visuals, and more. Alongside these new items, the update also adds an adorable painting to the game that hides a rather hilarious Easter egg.

The update adds the painting of a mob titled 'Dennis', made by artist Sarah Boeving. The unique painting features a wolf wearing a red collar with its tongue out. While it might seem like a regular painting of the four-legged mob, hawk-eyed fans realised that it's an adorable Easter egg referencing Dennis, the faithful wolf from A Minecraft Movie.

Dennis is the popular wolf from the film who helped Steve and his gang reclaim the overworld. This unique painting of the pale wolf is inspired by a painting seen in the film and is a great item for those who love the resilient character and the role he played in the unique story.

The painting is based on a picture seen hanging in Steve's hut in A Minecraft Movie, serving as an adorable Easter egg and reference for fans of the film. Currently, it is available only on the Bedrock edition and can be placed on any supported 3x3 surface. The developers have not confirmed when the painting will be made available on the Java edition of the game.

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Edited by Sayendra Basu
