Why Minecraft Chase the Skies will revolutionize the game?

The Minecraft Chase the Skies update is just around the corner, and players are excited to get their hands on the array of new features and changes that are set to arrive. Apart from new mobs and items, it will bring in a host of quality-of-life improvements and enhancements that will significantly improve the gameplay experience.

Here's why the Minecraft Chase the Skies update will revolutionise the game, paving the way for a new era in the sandbox title's legacy.

1) Happy Ghast as the first rideable flying mob

Happy ghasts are one of the highlights of the Minecraft Chase the Skies update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Chase the Skies update is set to introduce the happy ghast, a new variant of the ghast. Players will be able to salvage the baby dried ghast and submerge it in water to get the ghastling. It can then be fed snowballs to get the adult happy ghast variant.

The happy ghast can be tamed using a harness, allowing players and up to four teammates to travel alongside them. This makes it a revolutionary way to travel and explore the overworld in style. Additionally, it will allow players to reach new heights and build massive sky builds and air bases without the risk of falling or using temporary blocks.

2) Vibrant Visuals upgrade

Vibrant Visuals is one of the biggest overhauls to the arriving with the Minecraft Chase the Skies update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Vibrant Visuals is one of the biggest updates to the game's visual identity in decades, adding a major overhaul to the game's aesthetics. It adds a shader-like overhaul, introducing features such as volumetric lighting, directional fog, improved reflections, and more.

The unique shader-like properties in the Minecraft Chase the Skies update will utilise deferred rendering to create stunning visuals, putting the decades-old sandbox title right next to modern titles. Additionally, it is set to become the default visual style for the game, allowing gamers to enjoy it across supported devices with ease.

3) Massive overhaul to leads

Leads will receive a massive overhaul in the Minecraft Chase the Skies update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Leads are one of the most useful items in the game, allowing players to steer mobs or tie them to areas like fences. The upcoming Minecraft Chase the Skies update will bring in some major changes to the leads, making them more functional than ever. Additionally, the new recipe eliminates the need for slime, making it easier to craft this nifty item.

As part of the game drop, players will be able to leash multiple mobs, allowing them to carry different or the same types using a single lead or by connecting multiple ones. It will also allow them to leash and bind the happy ghast or even attach a boat to it using leads, making it a breeze to transport items like boats as well as mobs such as villagers and Iron Golems.

4) Player locator bar

The player locator bar is one of the niftiest features to be added with the Minecraft Chase the Skies update (Image via Mojang Studios)

The player locator bar is one of the most revolutionary items arriving with the upcoming Minecraft Chase the Skies update. It will add a versatile locator bar to the existing HUD, allowing players to locate their teammates and friends in worlds with multiple players, such as online servers and Realms.

The locator bar will replace the XP bar when one or more players join the world or session. It will feature a colored marker for each player present in that session, making it a great way to locate teammates or reach their positions in the world. Additionally, the markers will also denote their relative altitude with arrows, allowing gamers to know if their friends are above or below them.

5) Saddle overhaul

The saddle is set to receive an array of new features in the Minecraft Chase the Skies (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from these changes, the Minecraft Chase the Skies will also show some much-needed love to saddles. These versatile items allow players to tame and ride mobs, making them a rather important gameplay element. As part of the update, players will now be able to craft this nifty item, making it significantly easier to obtain rather than stumbling across it or procuring it through trade.

Additionally, the update will allow saddles, horse armor, and carpets to be removed from the mobs they can be equipped on by using shears on them. To align with their crafting ability, saddles have been removed from loot pools of chests such as monster room chests, ancient city chests, and others, with 1-5 leather instead.

6) New fog mechanics

The Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop will add a reworked fog system in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Chase the Skies drop will introduce a major overhaul to the environment, revamping the fog mechanics. The in-game fog has been reworked for improved atmospheric perspective, making it foggier when it rains. Additionally, major overhauls have been made to the shader fog system, aligning seamlessly with the Vibrant Visuals update.

As part of the overhaul, it has now been split into environmental and render-distance-based for improved accuracy. Environmental fog essentially represents the "fogginess" of the environment, while the render distance fog is the aspect concerned with obscuring the border of visible terrain. This new mechanism makes fog look more realistic and beautiful, adding a much-needed atmospheric overhaul.

