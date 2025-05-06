New Minecraft snapshot revamps fog ahead of Vibrant Visuals Java release

The latest Minecraft snapshot has introduced an array of new features and changes that contribute to improving the gameplay. Apart from modifications to projectile behavior, the build teases a major overhaul to fog ahead of the release of Vibrant Visuals for Java edition. This atmospheric change significantly improves the visuals and adds some much-needed weather-based realism.

Here's everything you need to know about the major overhaul to the fog mechanics in the latest Minecraft snapshot.

New Minecraft snapshot introduces major overhaul to fog mechanics ahead of Vibrant Visuals release for Java

The latest Minecraft snapshot introduces an array of features to improve the gameplay experience for players and enhance in-game mechanics. Apart from changes to the projectile behavior, the experimental build also significantly overhauled the way fog behaves ahead of the Vibrant Visuals release for Java.

The fog has been tweaked in the Minecraft snapshot for improved atmospheric perspective, making it foggier when it rains. Additionally, major changes have been implemented with regard to the shader fog. As part of the changes, it has now been split into environmental and render-distance-based. Previously, both were mixed in the same uniforms, and this resulted in uneven distribution of fog.

Environmental fog is supposed to represent the "fogginess" of the environment the player is in, such as lava, water, and now also the atmosphere. On the other hand, the render distance fog is supposed to obscure the border of visible terrain. The environmental aspect essentially uses spherical distance to determine its intensity, while the render distance fog uses cylindrical distance to generate fog.

The resulting fog value for any given vertex is now the maximum of both, resulting in more immersive and better-quality fog. Fog is a major aspect of the atmosphere in any game, and with the arrival of Vibrant Visuals around the corner, this overhaul will provide a significant improvement to the game's environment.

The improved fog is great for players who love the spookier side of the game and love venturing into biomes such as the Pale Garden at night. With the improved fog mechanics in the game, players are in for an added layer of realism, which will provide its own set of challenges and immersion. Paired with the array of shaders in the community, it could become one of the biggest visual changes this year.

