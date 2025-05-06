Minecraft snapshot 25w19a patch notes: Better rainy fog, improved projectile targeting, and more

Mojang has released Minecraft Snapshot 25w19a for Java Edition. This new snapshot doesn't introduce any brand-new features but instead improves the game's fog effects during rain and updates projectile targeting mechanics.

Ad

Players who have used Minecraft shaders may be familiar with how foggy the world appears during rain. Minecraft will now showcase a similarly thick fog during rain in the Overworld. In addition to a better fog system, Mojang has also made some technical adjustments to how fog works. These changes are likely intended to prepare Java Edition for the upcoming Vibrant Visuals feature, the official vanilla shaders for Minecraft.

Without further ado, let's dive into the complete Minecraft Snapshot 25w19a to explore all the changes and bug fixes.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft snapshot 25w19a patch notes: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Changes

Projectiles target tolerance margin now changes over time

Fog was tweaked for improved atmospheric perspective

It now becomes foggier when it rains

The test framework will no longer try to restart running tests after a server restart

Projectile Targeting

Projectiles now have a target tolerance margin that changes over time

Previously, all projectiles had a fixed 0.3 blocks target tolerance margin

Now, all projectiles start with no margin for the first two ticks of their flight

After that, the target margin will expand by 0.05 blocks per tick until it reaches the previous 0.3 blocks margin

This allows for better precision close to the shooting player or entity, while still allowing for some collision leeway when the projectile is further away

Ad

Technical changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w19a

The Data Pack version is now 76

--quickPlaySingleplayer command line argument can now be used without an identifier to launch into the last played world

Data Pack Version 76

The scale attribute for the Happy Ghast now has a limit of 1.0

Entity Data

tnt

The entity that primed the TNT is now stored in an optional owner field (UUID of Living entity)

vex

The owner of a Vex is now stored in an optional owner field (UUID of Mob)

Ad

Resource Pack Version 60

Panorama textures must now all be the same size, and square

Sounds for the Dried Ghast Block have been changed

UI Sprites

The Mob Effect atlas has been removed, and sprites in the textures/mob_effect/ folder are now included within the GUI atlas

This means Mob Effect sprites now support GUI sprite scaling properties

Also Read: Is Minecraft Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft yet?

Shaders & Post-process Effects

Shader fog changes

Ad

The fog is now split into environmental and render-distance-based

Previously both those concepts were mixed in the same uniforms

Environmental fog is supposed to represent the "fogginess" of the environment the player is in: lava, water, and now also atmosphere

Render distance fog is supposed to obscure the border of visible terrain

Environmental fog uses spherical distance to determine its intensity, render distance fog uses cylindrical distance

The resulting fog value for any given vertex is the maximum of both

Ad

Fog Uniform Block

FogStart was renamed to FogRenderDistanceStart and now represents the render distance fog start

FogEnd was renamed to FogRenderDistanceEnd and now represents the render distance fog end

FogEnvironmentalStart is new and represents the start of environment-based fog

FogEnvironmentalEnd is new and represents the end of environment-based fog

FogShape was removed. Render distance fog is now cylindrical and environmental for is spherical

Sound Events

block.dried_ghast.hit has been removed

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w19a

MC-69821 - TNT "forgets" the player that ignited it when the world is reloaded

MC-118430 - Vex summoner is not stored in NBT despite being used for AI task

MC-118432 - Vex summoner is not reset once it is dead

MC-277486 - Mob effect icons ignore "scaling" parameter in mcmeta files

MC-277903 - Creative inventory tab icons can display item cooldown overlay

MC-295690 - Players stay on fire for a while after barely touching fire

MC-296432 - The ability to stand on top of happy ghasts which have a larger scale attribute becomes unreliable or even impossible

MC-296460 - Debug crosshair renders incorrectly

MC-296494 - The player sometimes falls from a happy ghast when reconnecting to a world

MC-296701 - Transformed entities do not retain their custom_data component

MC-296709 - All non-default jukebox_playable components are deleted from existing items when updating past 1.21.4

MC-296797 - The movement of happy ghasts for non-controlling passengers is jittery

MC-296813 - The panorama isn't slightly blurred anymore which causes some "flickering" effects

MC-296970 - The dried ghast block has a hit sound event

MC-297142 - The "Leave Bed" button is invisible

MC-297235 - Clouds not fully rendered depending on angle when very high above the world

MC-297271 - Waypoint packet is handled by network thread instead of render thread, causing crash

MC-297339 - Sign text is non-functional

MC-297347 - Tamed animals no longer sit when their owner changes dimension

MC-297461 - Equipment and sleeping pos data cannot be loaded in 1.21.4, but can be loaded in 1.21.5 to bees spawned from bee nest and bee hive

Ad

Minecraft Snapshot 25w19a is now available for download on the official launcher. To experience the new rainy fog, interested players can download the latest snapshot, enter a world, and set the weather to rain. The new fog effect looks absolutely stunning and it will look even better when Vibrant Visuals arrives in Java Edition.

Also Read: Best Minecraft shaders

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kumar Choudhary Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.



With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.



Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.



He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.



When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!