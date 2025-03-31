Is Minecraft Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft yet?

Mojang Studios recently revealed a massive project called Vibrant Visuals for Minecraft. It is a graphical project that will drastically enhance the game's look and feel. The visual overhaul was discussed by Jens Bergensten, CEO of Mojang Studios, who indicated that it was one of the most important upgrades for the title.

Currently, the Vibrant Visuals upgrade has not yet been released in Minecraft. During the live event, the developers discussed when players can expect the graphical upgrade in the sandbox game.

When will Vibrant Visuals release in Minecraft?

Vibrant Visuals will hit Minecraft Bedrock Edition in the next few months

[Timestamp - 4:08]

The Vibrant Visuals upgrade was revealed in the first Minecraft Live of 2025, with the developers explaining how they worked on the project for several months. During the presentation, it was clear that this upgrade was directed towards Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

While explaining Vibrant Visuals at the Minecraft Live event, Jens Bergensten stated that this feature would be coming soon to Bedrock Edition:

"The first version [of Vibrant Visuals] will be available on compatible Bedrock [Edition] devices in the coming months," said Jens Bergensten.

This means players will have to wait during the summer for Vibrant Visuals to release on Bedrock Edition. It could also be officially released with Minecraft's next game drop.

After Minecraft Live, Mojang released a detailed blog post about Vibrant Visuals. In it, the company stated that the graphical enhancement will first be released on select devices while the developers work to make it compatible with every device.

No official release window mentioned for Vibrant Visuals on Minecraft Java Edition

Vibrant Visuals will be released for Java Edition after Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

During Minecraft Live, Jens Bergensten also said that Mojang will be working to bring Vibrant Visuals to Java Edition. Later, in the blog post, the company explained that after releasing it for every Bedrock Edition device, it will start releasing it for all Java Edition devices as well – to creators and players.

Currently, there is no expected release window for when it will release on Java Edition.

