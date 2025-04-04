Every Minecraft Vibrant Visual setting explained

Mojang recently released the Vibrant Visuals feature in Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.21.80.25. Announced during the first Minecraft Live event of 2025, this upgrade marks the studio's first attempt at adding a shader pack to the game. It is set to debut on Bedrock first before making its way to Java.

Ad

In Minecraft beta/preview 1.21.80.25, players can activate Vibrant Visuals by toggling the feature in the experimental settings while creating a new world. Once activated, the video settings menu will gain a new section where players can adjust various graphical options.

This article lists all the Vibrant Visuals settings and explains what they change in Minecraft.

Note: The Vibrant Visuals settings currently on offer might change since the feature is still under development.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

All Vibrant Visuals settings in Minecraft

Shadow Quality

Shadow quality determines the general quality of shadows created by the sun. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Shadow quality is the first setting Minecraft players will see when they scroll down to the video settings and expand the Vibrant Visuals tab. As the name implies, this slider lets players adjust the quality level of shadows cast by sunlight and moonlight.

Ad

With Vibrant Visuals, players will be able to see their own shadows, as well as those for blocks and mobs. This setting determines how sharp and detailed these shadows appear in the world.

Point Light Shadow Quality

Point light shadow determines the quality of shadows cast by a point light from a light block. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

With Vibrant Visuals, Mojang has also introduced a new lighting system called point light.

Ad

Point light is essentially a directional and volumetric light source added to light-emitting blocks like torches and lanterns. Due to the new light mechanics, it will also cast shadows whenever an entity or a block is placed in front of it.

The point light shadow quality slider will determine the level of shadow quality by point lights. This setting can be turned off to prevent shadows from being cast by these lights.

Ad

Point Light Quality

Point light adds an extra bright directional and volumetric light to any light-emitting blocks. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

As mentioned above, point light is a new kind of lighting system that adds directional and volumetric effects to torches and lanterns.

Ad

The point light quality slider allows players to adjust the overall quality of this lighting system. As illustrated in the image above, the difference between having the point light setting completely turned off (on the left) versus on ultra quality (on the right) is striking.

Volumetric Fog Quality

Volumetric fog refers to the fog that appears in various areas. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Volumentric fog is a popular graphical setting in almost every single title. With Vibrant Visuals, Mojang has brought the feature to Minecraft.

Ad

Volumetric fog refers to any kind of fog that is present in the game. It is noticeably visible underwater and in the Nether.

The volumetric fog slider allows players to either switch the setting off or toggle between low, medium, high, and ultra. The picture above shows the volumetric fog switched off (on the left) and on ultra setting (on the right).

Reflections

Reflection settings alter the level of reflection detail in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Reflections is one of the most popular graphical settings that Java Edition shader packs have. It allows players to see clear reflections in water and other surfaces.

Ad

With Vibrant Visuals, Mojang has implemented reflections in Minecraft in a unique way. The studio has managed to show clear reflections in the water while retaining the pixellated texture of the liquid itself.

Vibrant Visuals also adds reflections to many blocks. The reflection setting lets players adjust the level of detail in reflections. The images above show reflections set to their lowest (on the left) and highest "ultra" quality (on the right).

Ad

Bloom

Bloom alters the intensity of any light block. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Bloom is another graphical feature added to Minecraft Bedrock through Vibrant Visuals. It alters the level of glow emitted by light sources such as blocks, the sun, and the moon.

Ad

The picture above shows the contrast between Bloom set to 0% (on the left) and set to 100% (on the right).

Upscaling Mode

There are two different upscaling methods in the Vibrant Visuals settings. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Since Vibrant Visuals will be taxing on a device, Mojang has decided to add upscaling methods to further help players squeeze some more FPS out of the game.

Ad

There are currently two types of upscaling methods: TAAU and Bilinear. The TAAU (Temporal Anti-Aliasing Upsample) combines temporal anti-aliasing and spatial upscaling to improve FPS. On the other hand, Bilinear upscaling essentially interpolates the number of pixels and increases resolution.

TAAU is more advanced and produces sharper image quality but also requires more computing power. Bilinear offers lower visual quality but is a lot simpler for devices to handle. Players can select the one that suits them and their devices best.

Ad

Resolution

Resolution setting alters the resolution at which the game renders. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The last setting in the Vibrant Visuals section is the resolution, which simply alters the resolution at which Minecraft renders and can boost its performance. If players are struggling to run the game with Vibrant Visuals, they can reduce the resolution from the native setting to get more FPS.

Ad

In the picture shown above, the left side shows Minecraft running on 33% of the native resolution, while the right side shows it running on native resolution. It is generally recommended to run the game on native resolution for the best visual experience. However, players have the option to lower it.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!