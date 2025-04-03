How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview on March 26, 2025. This experimental build finally introduces the much-awaited Vibrant Visuals upgrade as well as a host of changes and modifications to improve the gameplay experience.

Here's how you can grab the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview.

Note: The 1.21.80.25 beta and preview are accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. This build is also not supported on any trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview on your preferred Xbox console if you have an active internet connection and a licensed copy of the game. Here's how to get the build:

Launch the Xbox Store, recently played tab, or your Game Pass Library on your console. Head to the game library and type or search for "Minecraft Preview". Once the preview build is listed, select it and click the "Install" button. Wait for the required assets to be downloaded. Do not turn off your console, and ensure your internet connectivity remains active during installation to prevent your world from getting corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview to enjoy the enhanced Vibrant Visuals (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview on your PlayStation device by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Head to the left sidebar and choose the "Preview" button. Now, select the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Next, hit the "Download" button and wait for the required files to be installed. During the installation process, it is recommended that your console has a stable internet connection and not be turned off to prevent game file corruption.

Android/iOS devices

You can install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview from the respective app stores (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has introduced beta support for mobile devices, allowing Minecraft Pocket Edition players to try experimental builds and features such as Vibrant Visuals on supported Android and iOS devices.

Here's how to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview on your mobile device:

Android

Head over to the Google Play Store application on your Android device. Go to the Minecraft page or search for the game in the store's search bar. Scroll to the bottom of the listing and tap the "Join the Beta" button. Now, wait for the update assets to be downloaded and installed. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and head over to the Minecraft beta and preview page. It is recommended to make sure there are slots available for the beta and preview. If not, you will have to check back on the first of the next month to enroll for the experimental build. If there are slots available, sign up for the beta and preview using your linked account. Then, wait for an email on your registered ID containing links to the beta and preview build. Open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can also follow the attached link. Now, choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

Additionally, iOS players are recommended to play the preview build at least once a month to retain access since slots are very limited.

Most devices have automatic updates enabled to ensure that users are on the latest available version of all apps and games. However, if it is not enabled or you wish to do it manually, simply visit the individual app store and get the latest available version.

You will notice that the "Open/Play" button has been changed to an "Update" button. Once updated, experience the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview on your device.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can test the new Vibrant Visuals and other changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview if you have Bedrock Edition installed on your Windows 10/11 device.

If you don't, simply visit the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to get your hands on the Bedrock Edition. Once downloaded, log in with your connected Microsoft account and follow these steps to try out the 1.21.80.25 beta and preview on your PC.

For players with an existing beta and preview

Go to the Microsoft store to manually queue the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview build like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.22 beta and preview installed on your Windows device, go to the Microsoft Store app to manually queue the update.

Head over to the Microsoft Store and queue the update for the Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview by following these steps:

Head to the Games tab in the Library on the Microsoft Store and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of games installed on your device.

Click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait for the files to be installed.

If you do not see an "Update" button next to the Preview listing, hit the "Get Updates" button in the top-right of the window to manually queue the list of all the available updates.

Apart from this, you can also use the official Xbox app to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview. Head to the left sidebar and find the list of installed apps and games. Next, click on the Preview listing and hit the "Update" button to get your hands on all the new features and changes in the experimental build.

For new beta edition players

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time getting your hands on a beta and preview build, begin by downloading the official Minecraft launcher. Once logged in with your registered Microsoft account, select Bedrock from the left sidebar and follow these steps to successfully install the 1.21.80.25 beta and preview:

Head to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left marked "Latest Release". You will find it next to the green "Play" button in the middle.

Next, click on this drop-down to open up the list of available installation options. Choose the "Latest Preview" option.

Now, select the "Play" button to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.25 beta and preview.

