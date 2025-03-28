How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update

The much-awaited Spring to Life drop was just released, and Mojang followed this with the release of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update. This hotfix update addresses some pesky bugs to improve the gameplay and offers a seamless way to experience the new biome-based mob variants, leaf litter, firefly bushes, and more.

Ad

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S consoles

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update to enjoy the latest changes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update with an active internet connection and an officially licensed copy of Minecraft:

Ad

Trending

Go to "My Games & Apps" on your console's library or look for it in the recently played tab. Choose Minecraft from the list and click the Options button. Now, select "Manage Game & Add-Ons" and then choose the "Updates" option. The update will now be added to your download queue, and the installation will begin. Ensure that your device does not turn off and that it has a stable internet connection during this time.

Ad

Also read — Minecraft Vibrant Visuals vs shaders: What's the difference?

PlayStation 4 and 5

Head to the game library and get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update and get this hotfix on your PlayStation by following these steps:

Ad

Go to your console's homepage and locate the Minecraft icon or search for it in your game library.

Now, select the "Check for Updates" option. Ensure you are connected to the internet before you queue the update check.

Once located, the update will be added to your download queue. Wait for the assets to be downloaded and installed before you launch the game with the Minecraft hotfix update successfully installed.

Nintendo Switch

Ad

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update from the eShop as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Nintendo also offers an easy and hassle-free way to update to the latest Minecraft version and hotfix updates on its consoles. Here's how you can update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update on your Switch device:

Ad

Open Minecraft on your Switch device.

After launching the game, you will get a notification about a new update. Click on the popup and wait for it to take you to the eShop. Now, choose the Update prompt there to add it to your download queue.

However, if you missed the pop-up notification or wish to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update manually, head to your dashboard and launch the game.

Now, press either the + or the - buttons on your console/joycon. Once the options window opens, select the "Software Update" tab and then the "Via the Internet" option to start downloading the hotfix. Additionally, ensure that you have a stable internet connection during the update process.

Ad

Also read — When is the next Minecraft game drop?

Android/iOS mobile devices

Head to the individual app store to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 hotfix on Pocket Edition for your mobile devices by heading to the app stores and queuing the update from the individual platform's store listing:

Ad

Search for Minecraft on your Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

on your Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once you open the Minecraft page on your app store, you will notice that the Open/Play button has been replaced by an "Update" button.

Tap the Update button and ensure you have a stable internet connection during the process to prevent game file corruption. Additionally, it is recommended that you do not turn off your device during the update.

Ad

It is important to mention that most devices have automatic updates enabled to ensure all of your apps and games are always on the latest available version. However, if you do not have this feature turned on or you wish to update manually, you can always follow the steps mentioned above.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update can be downloaded directly from the official game launcher. It has become an all-access point for players to manage their instances and even spin-off games like Legends and Dungeons for a smooth and hassle-free management.

Ad

The Minecraft launcher automatically checks for new updates released by Mojang every time it is launched. Once found, they are installed before the game is launched, ensuring players are always on the latest version. However, you can do it manually as well.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 update on your Windows 10/11 PC:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the official launcher installed, visit the Mojang website or click this link to go to the launcher's download page.

Download the executable file and install it in your preferred file directory. Once installed, you will have to sign in with your linked Microsoft account to get the launcher ready for use.

Next, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from the left sidebar.

Head to the left of the green Play/Download button on the lower side and click on the drop-down tab.

Select the "Latest Release" option from the dropdown tab and then click on the green Play/Download button.

Now, wait for the launcher to download the required game assets. Additionally, it is recommended that you have a stable internet connection for the duration of the update.

Once done, click the green Play button to load the game with the Minecraft 1.21.71 update successfully installed.

Ad

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.71 is essentially a hotfix update for the Spring to Life drop that addresses issues related to gameplay, such as mobs playing their death animation twice as quickly as they should have, as well as certain client and server desynchronizing problems.

Download the update now to play the latest stable version and ensure hassle-free gameplay as you yearn for the mines.

Also read — Minecraft dried ghasts, ghastlings, and happy ghasts: All you need to know

Ad

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!