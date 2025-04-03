4 references in Minecraft April Fools 2025 you may have missed

The Minecraft April Fools 2025 update is here, and players are diving into the unique Craftmine, allowing them to craft unique worlds and experiences. This limited-time mode allows gamers to create their own levels and mines within the game. However, this update is also peppered with fun and exciting references that make the gameplay experience even more engaging.

Here are four interesting references in Minecraft April Fools 2025 that you may have missed.

The Matrix and other references in Minecraft April Fools 2025 that you may have missed

1) The Matrix

The Matrix-themed visuals add a unique touch to the Minecraft April Fools 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the most obvious references seen at the beginning of the Minecraft April Fools 2025 update is The Matrix-themed design. The iconic string of numbers and icons in the signature green against a black background creates a rather unique and immersive experience.

When players load into the world, they are surrounded by The Matrix-themed numerals, transporting them to the world of the red and blue pill. They can find this theme throughout the update, especially in the loading screen and the main arena of the crafter.

2) Yearning for the mines

The unique reference to the famous phrase from the movie is a fun Easter egg for players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the most hilarious things in the Minecraft April Fools 2025 update that you might have missed was the reference to "yearning for the mines," a popular line from the A Minecraft Movie. It refers to Steve's obsession with the mines in the film that led him to discover the orb that transported him to the Minecraft world.

In the update, players approaching a locked door are greeted with the message that states:

"Doors yearn for the keys."

This message is a hilarious take on the popular phrase, adding a rather unique Easter Egg and a fun reference for players to enjoy in the Minecraft April Fools 2025 update.

3) Angry Ghast

The angry ghast is a quirky take on the upcoming happy ghast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The angry ghast is an angry version of the regular ghast that was introduced in the April Fools 2025 update. This modified variant of the Nether mob shoots three fireballs and is a formidable foe.

However, the name seems to be a rather clever pun and contrast to the happy ghast, a new mob that is set to arrive with the Summer drop later this year. The unique contradiction provides a fun reference to the adorable creature that has captured the minds of players after learning the rather gruesome lore.

4) Splash Screen references

The Minecraft April Fools 2025 update features an array of unique splash screens that refers to past updates and snapshots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft April Fools 2025 update features an array of unique splash screens that reference some of the most popular incidents, events, and updates from the past.

Here are some of the splash screen references seen in the Minecraft April Fools 2025 update:

Poisoning potatoes: A reference to the 24w14potato update.

A reference to the 24w14potato update. Voting for mobs: A reference to the Mob Votes.

A reference to the Mob Votes. Travelling back to the 90s: 3D Shareware v1.34 snapshot.

3D Shareware v1.34 snapshot. Infinitely creating dimensions: Refers to the snapshot 20w14∞.

These splash screens offer a fun throwback to past April Fool's updates and events, taking players on a unique trip down the memory lane.

