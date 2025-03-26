Mojang is offering players three unique Minecraft movie capes as part of the promotions for the upcoming A Minecraft Movie. Capes are one of the most popular cosmetic options in the game, so it comes as no surprise that players are excited to get their hands on these movie-themed items.

Here are all the Minecraft movie capes and how you can get your hands on them.

How to get Twitch Minecraft movie cape

Watch three minutes of gameplay to get the Home Minecraft movie cape (Image via X/Mojang Studios)

Mojang has partnered with Twitch to offer a free "Home Cape" reward in Minecraft as a Twitch drop. Players will need to head into a Twitch stream and follow these steps to get their hands on the cape:

Head to Twitch and sign in with your registered account. Click on the profile icon on the top-right section of the website or app. Next, click on the Drops and Rewards option. Go to the All Campaign tab. Now, look for the Minecraft Movie Cape Campaign on the list. Expand to open the details and click on the linked Minecraft text in the description. This will open a page displaying a variety of Minecraft streams. Open and watch any stream for three minutes to earn the reward. Once done, head back to the Drops and Rewards tab. Scroll down to the Rewards section and click on the purple Redeem button under the Minecraft Movie Cape Campaign. Next, copy the 25-character code and head to the Redemption page. Make sure to sign in with your linked Microsoft account before you redeem. Once done, paste the code in the blank space. Click on Redeem and confirm the binding of the reward. Once done, you can claim the free Home Cape Twitch Reward in Minecraft Bedrock to celebrate A Minecraft Movie.

You can claim and redeem this free A Minecraft Movie-themed cape from Twitch until April 6, 2025. Head to Twitch and follow the steps listed above to claim the free character creator item.

How to get TikTok Minecraft movie cape

Watch three minutes of live streams to get the Menace Minecraft movie cape (Image via X/Mojang Studios)

Players can get their hands on the free "Menace Cape" reward in Minecraft by watching a TikTok live stream. Follow these steps to get your hands on the free character creator item:

Open TikTok on your preferred mobile device. Look for a Minecraft live stream by searching in the search bar or clicking on hashtags. Once you find a live stream, make sure it is a partner account. Look for the name of the event or reward in the title or description to see if it is eligible to earn rewards. Once you enter the event, you will notice a clock or a countdown timer on the left side of the screen. Now, you must watch the live stream for at least three minutes to complete the watch time quest. Once three minutes are over, click on the icon on the top left to retrieve your 5x5 code. Copy the 25-character code you just received and go to the Redemption page. Make sure to sign in with your linked Microsoft account before redeeming the code. Now, paste the code in the blank space on the page. Click on Redeem and confirm the binding of the reward. Once done, you can claim the free Menace Minecraft movie cape to celebrate A Minecraft Movie.

You can claim and redeem this free A Minecraft Movie-themed cape by watching TikTok live events until April 6, 2025. Head to TikTok and follow the steps mentioned to claim this free item.

How to get Community event Minecraft movie cape

Complete all six quests to get your hands on this Minecraft movie cape (Image via X/Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the A Minecraft Movie live event cape by taking part in the community event and completing quests. Follow these steps to get your hands on the cape:

Open Minecraft Bedrock edition Click on the Minecraft Movie event banner on the left. Join the event and click on the quest item in your inventory bar. Look for the daily missions and complete them. There are three different events in the server, and the quests are an assortment of one or all. Once done, click on the quest item and claim the cape. It will be added to your Dressing Room. You can now equip it or use it later.

Finish all six quests across six days to get your hands on the Yearn cape. This live event begins on March 25, 2025, and is available until April 7, 2025, on all Bedrock platforms. Players who unlock the cape in Minecraft Bedrock Edition will receive the reward in the Java Edition as well.

