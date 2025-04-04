How to get and use the Minecraft Optimum Realism pack

Minecraft has retained its blocky and pixelated textures for over 15 years. While the gaming industry now strives for ultra-realistic textures, Mojang's sandbox title still has simple, pixellated graphics. However, there are hundreds of texture packs or resource packs that offer high-resolution block and mob textures. A notable example is Optimum Realism.

Here is a brief guide on how to get and use the Optimum Realism resource pack.

Steps to get and use the Optimum Realism resource pack for Minecraft

1) Get other required mods and resource packs

Install all these mods to run Optimum Realism perfectly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Iris Shaders || Modrinth)

You need to download several important modding API and mods to run the Minecraft Optimum Realism resource pack properly. Here is a list of the modding API and mods that need to be installed in the game first:

It is worth mentioning that though Optimum Realism's developers have already started releasing compatible packs for Minecraft 1.21.5, they are still in the beta stage. Hence, it is recommended to download all the mods and the pack for 1.21.4, as most mods will be available for the older game version.

2) Download Optimum Realism for 1.21.4

Download the Optimum Realism resource pack in 1.21.4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Modrinth)

Once you have downloaded and installed all the aforementioned mods, you can search and download the Optimum Realism resource pack.

It is worth mentioning that lower resolution packs (64x resolution) will be available on the Modrinth website for free, while paid packs (128x to 1024x) will be behind a paywall on Patreon. You can either pay for the higher resolution or test the 64x version from Modrinth. Make sure to download the resource pack compatible with 1.21.4 only.

Once you download the resource pack, it needs to go to the resource packs folder in Minecraft's official game directory. For me, the directory is located here: "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\resourcepacks".

3) Activate and test the Optimum Realism pack

Activate and use the Optimum Realism pack with SEUS shaderpack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Once you have installed the mods and the resource pack, you can open the modded game version from the official Minecraft launcher. Head to the resource pack settings from the main menu to find Optimum Realism on the left panel.

You then need to activate the pack, which will send it from the left to the right panel. Make sure to also activate the default connected textures and glass pane culling fix. These support resource packs will ensure that the main one runs smoothly.

Once Optimum Realism is active, you can enter any world to see the resource pack in action. To make the experience even better, you can download and install the SEUS PTGI shader pack and activate it in the game.

