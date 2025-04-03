Minecraft can add a simple feature from the April Fools' Craftmine update to the vanilla version

Mojang Studios recently released the Minecraft April Fools' 2025 snapshot called Craftmine. It changed the core gameplay features, allowing players to create different custom worlds using ingredients like mobs, blocks, and terrain generation. Another fascinating gameplay feature Craftmine had was that players were required to unlock certain special abilities with the help of XP points.

Though the April Fools' Craftmine snapshot is vastly different from vanilla Minecraft, 'shazboots' is one special ability that Mojang could consider adding to the base game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why shazboots from Minecraft's April Fools' Craftmine update can be a great addition to vanilla

Shazboots can help players explore Minecraft more easily

Shazboots can allow players to jump high and explore high places in the game with ease (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

In the April Fools' 2025 Craftmine snapshot, players had to unlock certain player perks from the top-right corner in the inventory GUI section. In it is a sub-section that contains movement abilities players can unlock. At the end of this perk tree, players will get the shazboots.

In simple terms, these special boots can be used to charge large jumps while sprinting in Craftmine. After wearing shazboots, players can run while holding the jump button. If they keep running on a flat surface, they can charge the jump completely and then release the jump button to launch high into the air. The jump charge bar is similar to the horse's jump bar, but it replaces the XP bar.

Since shazboots allow players to jump extremely high in Minecraft by charging the jump while sprinting, they would be a great addition to vanilla Minecraft where players explore all kinds of terrain.

These special boots will allow them to explore soaring mountains with ease. Players can run toward them, charge their jump, and launch themselves to climb at least half of the structure in one jump.

Shazboots and the mace could become a deadly combo in Minecraft

Shazboots and the mace could become a new overpowered gear combo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

Since shazboots allow players to jump much higher than usual, they could also be paired with a mace. This combination would be deadly in vanilla Minecraft since players would be able to destroy hostile mobs with one hit. This is because shazboots can be charged to jump much higher, and the mace's damage increases with the height from which a player falls and lands the attack.

Players would be able to run around constantly, use the shazboots to jump, and land a massive attack with the mace to obliterate their enemies in Minecraft.

