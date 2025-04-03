Where was A Minecraft Movie filmed? All shooting locations explored

A Minecraft Movie, a fantasy adventure comedy film based on Mojag Studios' 2011 game Minecraft, will be released in the United States on April 4, 2025.

Ad

The film stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, and Danielle Brooks. They play the roles of Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Steve, Natalie, Henry, and Dawn, respectively. The movie also features Sebastian Hansen and Jennifer Coolidge as Henry and Vice Principal Marlene, respectively.

The Minecraft Movie was filmed in New Zealand and Canada, with locations like Auckland, Calgary, Montréal, and Vancouver chosen for their futuristic appeal.`

Filming locations for A Minecraft Movie

1) Auckland, New Zealand

Ad

Trending

Parts of A Minecraft Movie were filmed in Auckland (Image via Getty)

According to the Latitude and Longitude Finder, parts of A Minecraft Movie were filmed in Auckland. Auckland is situated on New Zealand's North Island and is among the most populated cities in the country.

Ad

The city houses some of the most recognized venues, including Auckland Town Hall, St. Patrick's Cathedral, Auckland Harbour Bridge, and War Memorial Museum, and is, therefore, an appropriate place for filming the movie.

Also read: Where is La Palma Volcano located? All about the filming location of the latest Netflix series.

2) Calgary, Canada

Parts of the movie were filmed in Calgary (Image via Getty)

As per the same source, portions of the film were also shot in Calgary, a city located in Alberta, Canada. It is the country's third-most populous city.

Ad

Calgary has scenic places like Downtown Calgary, Stephen Avenue, Lougheed House, and SAIT Heritage Hall that make it worth featuring in the movie.

Also read: Where was Our Little Secret filmed? All filming locations explored.

3) Montréal, Canada

Parts of A Minecraft Movie were filmed in Montréal (Image via Getty)

Montréal was also used as a principal location for shooting A Minecraft Movie. It is the largest city in Quebec Province and the second-largest city in Canada.

Ad

Montréal boasts attractions like Notre-Dame Basilica, Saint Joseph's Oratory, and Olympic Stadium, which have been used as shooting locations for several films previously. Given the city's diverse cultural heritage, the location needs for this film were fulfilled.

Also read: Where was Red One filmed? All filming location explored.

4) Vancouver, Canada

Parts of the movie were filmed in Vancouver (Image via Getty)

Some of the film was also filmed in Vancouver, a city in Western Canada and the most populous city in British Columbia.

Ad

Vancouver provides various distinguished places, such as Canada Place, Stanley Park, the Lions Gate Bridge, Science World, and Gastown, that could have contributed to the storyline of the film.

Also read: Where was The Night Agent filmed? All filming locations explored.

What is A Minecraft Movie about?

Ad

As per Warner Bros. Pictures's official description, A Minecraft Movie chronicles four individuals Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Natalie, Henry, and Dawn who find themselves at odds when they are sprung into an unknown land. This is the land of Minecraft and they must all find their way out of it. However, the place is characterized by imminent danger that they must avoid to escape.

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

Ad

"Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination."

Ad

It continues:

"To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world."

Ad

Also read: The Friend: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback