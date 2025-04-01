The Friend: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The Friend will release worldwide on April 4, 2025. The movie is the story of Iris, a writer and teacher who finds her world upended after her mentor, Walter, dies unexpectedly. In his will, Walter leaves her his beloved Great Dane, Apollo, a 150 lb. dog that causes both practical and emotional turmoil in Iris’ life.

This movie is about friendship, loss, and realizing who you are. Iris grows close to the dog as the story goes on, and she also deals with her past and her time with Walter.

Naomi Watts is in the main cast of the movie, playing the role of Iris. Watts is known for her Oscar-nominated performances,

After several film festivals, The Friend will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025. In New York City, people can already see the movie in some theaters.

There isn't a set date for the UK release yet. With this release, people will be able to see the touching story of Iris, her dog Apollo, and her friend Walter's death.

Plot of the movie

In The Friend, Iris, a writer and teacher who lives alone in New York City, is shocked when Walter, her close friend and mentor, dies suddenly. Walter was a guiding force in Iris' life, and in his will, he gives her one last gift: Apollo, a huge 150-pound Great Dane.

This may seem like a simple gift, but the dog's arrival causes a lot of trouble in Iris's life, both physically and emotionally.

Iris is having immediate problems because Apollo is so big. He is destroying her furniture, and she is even getting eviction notices because of the dog.

As Iris tries to deal with how the dog has made her life crazy, Apollo's presence causes a lot more problems than just getting things done.

He keeps reminding Iris of Walter, which makes her deal with her unresolved grief and complicated feelings about Walter's death.

Her calm and peaceful life turns into a tornado. She tries to deal with loss and uncertainty about herself and the purpose of her life.

As time goes on, though, Iris starts to bond with Apollo in a way that no one expected. Despite being a handful, the dog gives Iris a way to deal with her feelings that she didn't expect.

Iris is slowly coming to terms with her past and her feelings toward Walter. As she starts to let Apollo into her heart, she also starts to deal with the complicated things in life, like loss and the chance to move on.

The Friend: A detailed look into the trailer of the movie

In the trailer of The Friend, we get a glimpse of the emotional journey Iris will face after the death of her mentor, Walter. Two key quotes stand out, offering insight into the challenges Iris will confront:

“What’s going to happen to the dog, Iris? I need to talk with you. It’s about the dog... I wanted to ask if you could take him. No, I can’t.”

“You’re not thinking of keeping him, now, of course not. I could feel him missing Walter in the same way I did. The dog provides emotional support.”

It presents Iris’ reluctance to take on the responsibility of Walter’s beloved dog and the emotional weight of losing someone she deeply cared for.

The dialogue reveals the tension Iris feels as she navigates the unexpected changes in her life.

The rest of the trailer captures Iris’s initial resistance to keeping Apollo. As Iris tries to figure out what to do with the dog, Apollo is causing chaos in her home, knocking over furniture and disrupting her work.

The dog’s behavior is also a mirror of the emotional upheaval Iris is experiencing, as both struggle to adjust to life without Walter.

The trailer also shows the deepening bond between Iris and Apollo. Despite her frustration, there are moments where Iris begins to recognize that the dog is, in his own way, grieving the loss of Walter just like she is.

As the trailer progresses, the music swells, signaling a shift from conflict to emotional connection.

The final moments hint at a cathartic transformation for Iris, as she starts to open up to the possibility of healing, with Apollo by her side, helping her process her grief and rediscover a sense of purpose.

Cast of the movie

In The Friend, Naomi Watts is portrayed as the main lead, Iris. Bill Murray plays Walter, Iris’s mentor, offering another example of his range as an actor.

Supporting actors include Sarah Pidgeon, Carla Gugino, Constance Wu, and Ann Dowd. The film also debuts Bing, a Great Dane playing the role of Apollo.

The Friend is releasing on April 4, 2025.

