The Resurrection Of The Christ: Everything we need to know about Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion of the Christ’ sequel 

Mel Gibson's 2004 movie, The Passion of the Christ will finally have a follow-up in the form of The Resurrection of the Christ, which will start filming this summer. The movie has been in the works for almost 20 years, but it has been pushed back several times.

Ad

But it looks like filming will finally start at Cinecittà Studios in Rome, Italy, in August 2025. The story of Jesus Christ's resurrection from the Bible will be brought to the big screen in this much-anticipated sequel.

To put it simply, The Resurrection of the Christ will be about the miraculous return of Christ after his death, which will be a powerful ending to the story that began in the first movie.

Ad

Trending

The original film's cast and crew are likely to return, bringing this epic story of hope, redemption, and faith to people all over the world. The movie, The Resurrection of the Christ looks like it will be deep on both an emotional and a spiritual level.

The Resurrection of the Christ: What's in the trailer?

Ad

There are a lot of strong feelings and statements in the trailer for The Resurrection of the Christ. A dramatic voiceover says at the beginning,

"He has risen just as He said."

"Love set me free for good, but death held me for a moment."

These words echo the movie's main idea, which is that Christ beat death. The rest of the trailer is a mix of dialogue and moving images that show how hard things were for the disciples and the early Christians.

Ad

People can hear Peter asking,

"How can I now risk my life to look you in the eyes?"

A voice says, "Preach everything I told you," and tell everyone about the gospel. In the trailer, there is also a scene where a character thinks about how better it is to die for the truth than to live in fear. This shows how much people are willing to give up for their faith.

Ad

The trailer shows scenes of persecution and spiritual awakening that show how hard things were for the early followers of Christ. Evidently, The Resurrection of the Christ will be a powerful movie about faith and starting over as the trailer builds up the tension.

The Resurrection of the Christ tentative release date

As mentioned by Deadline, filming for The Resurrection of the Christ is scheduled to begin in August 2025. The film is expected to be released on April 3, 2026, just in time for the Easter holiday.

Ad

Plot of The Resurrection of the Christ

Expand Tweet

Ad

The story of The Resurrection of the Christ picks up where The Passion of the Christ left off, focusing on the three days between Jesus' death on the cross and his resurrection.

After he was buried, the movie will look at the strange and miraculous events preceding his resurrection. This spiritual trip will look at how Jesus beat death, how his return had a huge effect on his followers, and how his resurrection made it clear that he was the Son of God.

Ad

As per Variety, Mel Gibson stated that the sequel is like an "acid trip" for the soul, taking viewers to places beyond the real world to witness the resurrection firsthand. The story will touch on the feelings of the early disciples, who had doubts, fears, and problems believing after seeing how cruelly Jesus was crucified.

As they slowly come to terms with his return, they are told to keep teaching others about him and give hope to a world that is still grieving his death.

Ad

The movie will represent how important people, like Peter, who denied Jesus three times, and Mary Magdalene, who saw the resurrection, went through deep emotional and spiritual changes.

The stories of these characters will show how redemption, faith, and Christ's love for people will last forever. In the end, The Resurrection of the Christ will not only tell the story from the Bible again, but it will also look at the spiritual and emotional effects of Jesus' resurrection.

Ad

Cast of the movie

As mentioned by Variety on March 26, 2025, The Resurrection of the Christ will include returning actors from the original film, including Jim Caviezel as Jesus. Maia Morgenstern will reprise her role as Mary, while Monica Bellucci is expected to return as Mary Magdalene.

New faces are likely to join the cast as well, with the film focusing on other important characters who played a role in the early spread of Christianity after Christ's resurrection.

Ad

Recap of The Passion of the Christ

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mel Gibson's 2004 movie The Passion of the Christ is a powerful account of the last 12 hours of Jesus Christ's life. At the beginning of the movie, Jesus is in the Garden of Gethsemane, praying very hard.

Jerusalem's betrayal of Jesus leads to his arrest and trial by the Sanhedrin, where he is falsely charged with blasphemy. Even though Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor, said Jesus was innocent, the crowd insists on having him crucified.

Ad

The movie shows very clearly how Jesus was severely scourged and then how he went to the cross. Jesus is made fun of, crowned with thorns, and made to carry his cross along the way. He is finally crucified between two thieves.

While he is there, he forgives them and tells one of them that he can be saved. When he dies, the ground shakes, and the veil of the temple is torn into two. This is meant to represent the breaking down of the wall between people and God.

Ad

At the end of the movie, Jesus is buried in a tomb, where he stays for three days. There are hints that he will rise from the dead, giving people hope that he will come back triumphantly. People liked how the raw, visceral account of the events that led to Jesus' crucifixion made them feel, but some people didn't like how graphic it was.

The Resurrection of the Christ is expected to be released in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback