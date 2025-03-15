The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is a 2024 American animated science fiction comedy film produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The movie had its world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 11, 2024. On December 13, 2024, it was shown in a few theaters in the United States. Later, on March 14, 2025, it had wide release.

In the movie, two well-known Looney Tunes characters, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, have to save Earth from an alien invasion. They have to deal with their crazy and sometimes frustrating relationship while also trying to stop a global disaster.

As the pair faces problems, they try to figure out how to handle a series of hilarious and exciting mishaps. They have to stop an asteroid from destroying the Earth in a desperate race and find a strange new gum that turns people into zombies.

The soundtrack for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie features a range of fun and energetic songs. The music perfectly complements the quirky antics of the characters and the fast-paced nature of the film.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie soundtrack

In The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, there are 30 songs in the movie running for a duration of a total of 69 minutes.

Lab Discovery

Take Care of Your Home

Annual Home Standards Review

Giant Hole Problem

Job Hunt

Introducing Petunia

Green Slime

Push the Button, Pull the Crank

Employee Greeting

Blue Mugs

Gum Conspiracy

Hangout Proposal

Daffy Epiphany

The Naked Truth

Bailed Out

Gum Monster

Gum Zombies

No Time for Yolking

Pork Alliance

Ruined Efforts

Run!

Caught Gum Handed

Flood Gates

Not to Pop Your Bubble

Asteroid City

Pretty Important Job

Let's Get Looney

If We Stick Together

Crash Landing

Family Picture and End Credits

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie: About the music composer

Joshua Moshier is a skilled pianist, composer, and songwriter who is known for his wide range of musical work in movies and TV shows. Moshier has worked on projects with well-known companies like Apple, Netflix, FX, DreamWorks, and Warner Bros. He has written Mr. Throwback (2024), and The Shrink Next Door (1921).

Moshier has built a reputation for his unique musical voice, blending genres to fit the mood of the movies he scores. He has been nominated for an Emmy. One can stream his most recent album, Semipermanence. The work Moshier did on The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie adds to his reputation as a skilled and flexible composer in the movie business.

Plot of the movie

In the beginning of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, a scientist finds an asteroid that is heading straight for Earth. However, things get even more complicated when he sees a UFO moving along with the asteroid. The UFO goes away before he can look into it further.

The story then moves on to Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, who have been friends their whole lives and live together. Their lives change quickly when a strange green goo shows up on their roof.

In a series of funny events, Daffy and Porky face more and more problems, such as an upcoming house inspection and a string of strange events. They meet Petunia Pig, a scientist who works at the Goodie Gum factory, and decide to help her find out about a strange plot involving a new flavor of gum that turns people into zombies.

Daffy tries to warn people, but his antics cause chaos and disbelief, which gets him arrested and the other two fired.

With the help of Daffy and Porky, Petunia finds out that an alien is controlling the gum and wants to use it to save Earth. The alien, the gum monster, and the huge asteroid that threatens the planet are all dangerous, so the three must work together to stop them.

The final battle takes place on the asteroid, and the team uses gum that explodes to keep Earth from being destroyed. In the end, Daffy and Porky's bond gets stronger, and they even find a hidden treasure in the form of a home insurance policy.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is now available in theaters.

