The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie ending explained - Did Daffy, Porky, and Petunia manage to save Earth from destruction?

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is a 2024 animated sci-fi comedy that was released in the United States on March 14, 2025. As of writing this article, it grossed approximately $1.51 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Ad

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is the first fully animated feature-length Looney Tunes film to receive a theatrical release. Peter Browngardt directed the film, while it was produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

As The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie progresses, Daffy and Porky attempt to protect their home, which leads them to a mind-control scheme involving extraterrestrial forces. What initially appears to be an invasion turns into a complex revelation about an impending asteroid strike.

Ad

Trending

With time running out, they must decide whether to trust the Invader’s motives or find an alternative way to prevent Earth's destruction and they succeed in the mission. The film’s ending provides a mix of resolution and humor, staying true to the classic Looney Tunes dynamic.

The movie features voice performances from Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, Candi Milo as Petunia Pig, and Peter MacNicol as the Invader. The story follows Daffy, Porky, and Petunia as they uncover an alien conspiracy at a bubblegum factory, setting off a chain of events that threaten Earth’s survival.

Ad

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie follows Daffy, Porky, and Petunia as they face a new alien threat

Ad

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 11, 2024. It was then released in Germany on August 1, 2024, before it made its arrival in the US on March 14, 2025.

The film centers on Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and Petunia Pig. It follows them as they stumble upon an alien plot while working at a bubblegum factory. The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie starts with Daffy and Porky trying to prevent their house from being condemned after years of neglect.

Ad

Facing eviction, they take jobs at Goodie Gum, a local bubblegum factory. While there, they uncover a mind-control scheme led by an extraterrestrial invader.

The alien laces the factory’s gum with a strange green substance that takes over the minds of anyone who chews it. Before long, the entire town falls under its control.

Daffy, Porky, and Petunia step in, determined to stop what seems like an alien invasion. As they dig deeper, they realize the Invader’s plan isn’t about taking over the world. It’s something far more unexpected.

Ad

What were the true intentions of the alien invaders?

The Alien invaders in The Day The Earth Blew Up (Image via Youtube/@ WB Kids)

Instead of domination, the Invader is trying to protect Earth. The pink bubble forming in the sky isn’t a weapon- it’s a shield. A massive asteroid is on a collision course with the planet, and the bubble was meant to keep it from striking.

Ad

Daffy and Porky, thinking they were saving the day, unknowingly ruined the only defense Earth had. Now, with the bubble destroyed and the asteroid still on its way, they have to come up with a new plan fast. With no other options, Petunia steps in. She has been working on an experimental explosive gum, and if they can get it inside the asteroid, they might have a chance.

How did the trio save the earth from destruction?

Ad

With time running out, Petunia devises a plan using her experimental explosive gum formula. The group boards the Invader’s spacecraft and navigates toward the asteroid, aiming to plant the gum at its core. However, the mission quickly turns chaotic as Daffy’s usual antics complicate their approach.

Just as they manage to deploy the gum, the asteroid’s unstable environment sends their ship spiralling out of control. In a last-second manoeuvre, Daffy ejects himself from the ship to manually activate the gum’s explosive reaction. Porky and Petunia, horrified by Daffy’s apparent sacrifice, watch as the asteroid detonates into harmless debris.

Ad

As the dust settles, Daffy emerges unharmed, floating back to Earth in a bubble of chewing gum residue. The trio lands safely, and the town celebrates their unexpected heroism. However, their home is completely destroyed in the aftermath.

Climax of The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Ad

Just when it seems like they have lost everything, Farmer Jim appears in a vision, reminding them of the true meaning of home. Porky then discovers that the photograph he had saved from the wreckage is an insurance policy, compensating them with $5 million. With their future secured, Daffy and Porky debate how to spend the money, leading to an over-the-top sequence of mansion blueprints and extravagant plans.

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie ends on a classic Looney Tunes note. It has Porky preparing to deliver his signature closing line, "That's all folks," only for Daffy to interrupt, declaring that the story is not over. The screen fades to black as Daffy insists on keeping the possibility of a sequel open, leaving the audience with one final gag that stays true to the franchise’s comedic style.

Ad

As The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie revisits classic Looney Tunes dynamics, it also provides backstory for Daffy and Porky, explaining their lifelong bond. The film maintains the franchise’s traditional humour while integrating a sci-fi storyline, offering both nostalgic elements and new character depth.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback