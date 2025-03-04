Alien: Earth on Hulu- Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Alien: Earth is set to bring the Xenomorphs to Earth in a new FX original series, premiering exclusively on Hulu in the summer of 2025. Created by Noah Hawley, known for Fargo and Legion, the series marks the first time the Alien franchise shifts its setting from deep space to Earth. It follows a young woman, Wendy, and a team of tactical soldiers who uncover a dangerous extraterrestrial threat after a mysterious spacecraft crashes.

A recently released teaser offers a glimpse into the series, highlighting the classic horror elements of the franchise while introducing new characters played by Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, and Essie Davis. Unlike Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, this series will largely stand on its own while maintaining ties to the original 1979 Alien film.

With Ridley Scott serving as an executive producer, the series aims to expand the franchise’s universe in a new setting. The show will be available for streaming on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally.

Has Alien: Earth announced a release date yet?

As of now, Alien: Earth has not received a confirmed release date. However, FX and Hulu have announced that the series is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2025. While an exact date has yet to be provided, Alien: Earth has completed principal photography and is currently in post-production.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reported on July 17, 2024, showrunner Noah Hawley shared that the series requires extensive visual effects work, which is a significant factor in determining its final release timeline.

"I'm in post, editing away, and obviously there's a large visual effects component that takes time. But I couldn't be happier with the show we shot… If people wanted a television series based on the world of Alien, I think I'm gonna give them something special."

Hulu has already released multiple teaser trailers, offering glimpses of Alien: Earth and its approach to the Alien franchise. The series will introduce a new setting on Earth while maintaining thematic ties to previous films. Executive producer Ridley Scott has been involved in the project, ensuring continuity with the established lore.

Once the series is released, it will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally. More details on the official premiere date are expected as marketing ramps up in the coming months.

Is there a trailer out for Alien: Earth?

FX has released multiple teasers for Alien: Earth, which offer the first official look at the series before its 2025 release on Hulu. The most recent teaser came out in January 2025 and shows a short but intense sequence from the point of view of a Xenomorph.

The footage follows the creature as it moves erratically through a distressed spacecraft. The teaser focuses on a containment breach scenario that highlights the immediate danger posed by the Xenomorph.

An earlier teaser was released in late 2024 as part of Disney’s Coming in 2025 preview. It established that Alien: Earth is set in 2120, placing it a few years ahead of the events in Alien. The footage included glimpses of key characters such as Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant, along with ominous shots of the Xenomorph’s arrival on Earth.

More trailers are expected as the series gets closer to its premiere. Until then, the teasers give a preview of the series' atmosphere and set the stage for its summer 2025 debut on Hulu.

What will Alien: Earth be all about?

The official logline for the series on IMDb reads:

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat."

Alien: Earth takes the franchise in a new direction by bringing the Xenomorph threat to Earth in a television series for the first time. Noah Hawley created the show, which takes place in 2120. The story is set just two years before the events of Alien.

A young woman, played by Sydney Chandler, joins a team of tactical soldiers who investigate a mysterious spacecraft that crashes on Earth. Their discovery leads them into direct confrontation with the Xenomorph, which forces them into a struggle for survival.

The series follows the established timeline but does not continue the events of Prometheus or Alien: Covenant. It focuses on synthetic life and explores the Weyland-Yutani Corporation’s advancements in artificial intelligence. Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, and Essie Davis are part of the cast. Alien: Earth is set to release in summer 2025 on Hulu.

