Streaming service Hulu users all over the US faced a major streaming issue in the middle of the 2025 Oscars ceremony live broadcast on Sunday, March 2, 2025, preventing countless users from watching the rest of the event. Users streaming the ceremony were reportedly logged out of their accounts and faced errors when trying to reconnect.

With the livestream glitch, netizens took to social media to share their frustration with the streaming service. One netizen pointed out in an X post how the streamer owed them a refund after the 2025 Oscars livestream ended abruptly after all its advertisements.

"Hulu owes me a d*mn refund right about now. All that advertisement about streaming the #Oscars2025, only for the site to not work," a user on X commented.

More netizens lamented the Oscars 2025 livestream ending before the event officially ended, especially with one of the major Academy Awards categories, the Best Picture award, yet to be announced. Another one demanded a free month while someone else ripped through the streamer's parent company, to fix their "cr*p."

"Did this happen to anyone besides my sister lmao. Hulu's Oscars 2025 livestream ended before Best Picture, and I'm upset," another X user commented.

"Y'all better give everyone a free month at the very least. App crashing down and logging people out on Oscar night. This sucks a**," a user on X said.

"Hulu crashing and won't let me login on #Oscars2025 ...hate it here. Fix your cr*p Disney," a user on X added.

More reactions read:

"Hulu down and I decided to put off on homework to watch Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande eat the opening performance upppp! Fix this sh*t right now," a user on X commented.

"I don't think none of these streaming services are equipped for live streaming, cause why tf is my Hulu down," another user on X wrote.

Fans upset as Hulu runs into technical issues during Oscars streaming

Plenty of users on X posted their frustration with the 2025 Academy Awards livestream glitch with #HuluDown. According to Variety on Sunday night, citing Down Detector, over 34,000 users reported experiencing glitches around 4:24 pm PT, less than half an hour after the main event of the ceremony started at 4 pm PT.

By 4:39 pm PT on Sunday, per Variety, the streaming service shared that they are trying to rectify the issue. The official support account shared this message to its users on X:

"Having issues logging in? If so—we're on it! Our team is actively investigating, and we hope to have things back up and running again soon."

Among the problems experienced by the streaming service's customers are frozen and pixelated images, while others reported being logged out of their accounts and having trouble logging back in.

Other users shared screenshots of their television after the abrupt shutdown, which showed a message saying, "Thank you for watching! The live event has now ended."

In a subsequent X post, nearly two hours after its initial message, the streaming service said that its team "took the necessary steps" to resolve the glitch and advised users to reboot their devices. However, the streamer never shared the reason why the glitch happened in the first place.

Read more: In the Shadow of Cypress wins Best Animated Short film at Oscars 2025

Those who've missed the 2025 Oscars live can watch it on ABC's website on Monday, March 3, 2025.

