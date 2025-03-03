What time the Oscars 2025 will start on ABC? Everything you need to know

The Oscars 2025 is set to be one of the most anticipated nights in the film industry. The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025. This event, which honors the best movies, will be shown live on ABC.

Hulu will live stream the awards ceremony for the first time. NBCNews.com offers viewers live updates beginning at noon ET as well. Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer will cover the red carpet event, where celebrities will show off their stunning outfits.

The Oscars 2025 will begin at 7 pm ET on ABC. The red carpet will start at 3:30 pm ET, giving fans a chance to see their favorite stars before the ceremony kicks off.

The event will begin for viewers abroad at midnight in the UK and 11 am in Sydney, Australia. Top industry talents, big movie nominations, and the much-awaited Best Picture award will all be present at the Oscars.

Oscars 2025 airing time for all regions

The following table outlines the start time of Oscars 2025 across major U.S. time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 2, 2025 7:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) March 2, 2025 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 2, 2025 5:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 2, 2025 4:00 PM

Everything to Know About Oscars 2025

How to watch

The Oscars 2025 will be broadcast live on ABC. In addition, it will be available for streaming on Hulu. Cable subscribers can watch the show online via ABC’s website and app.

Who is hosting?

Conan O'Brien is hosting the event. In an interview with the New York Times on February 27, 2025, he said that presenting the Oscars represents a significant opportunity for him. He understood the need to honor many films and points of view in the business.

“I still think the Oscars has meaning. Really good cinema — especially when it’s from different countries, different points of view — has an incredible amount of resonance and importance right now, and this is the night that celebrates that,” Conan O'Brien said.

What’s in the Oscars goody bags?

The Oscars gift bags this year have been modified in light of the California wildfires. The contents include over $1 million worth of disaster recovery services, home renovation project management, and cannabis products.

Who are the acting front-runners this year?

Demi Moore (The Substance) is a strong contender for Best Actress— she has won several prizes ahead of the Oscars. Mikey Madison (Anora) and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) are also strong contenders.

With wins at the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) is a favorite to win Best Actor. Timothée Chalamet, who won the SAG award for A Complete Unknown, is another favorite choice.

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) are expected to be winners in Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

What movie has the most Oscar nominations?

With 13 nominations, Emilia Pérez is the film with the most nominations for a movie that is not in English. The Brutalist and Wicked are next, each with 10 nominations.

The Best Picture nominees include:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

This year’s nominees for Best Director include:

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Follow us for further news and updates related to the Oscars 2025.

