Where to watch The Oscars 2025? Streaming details for all countries

The biggest event of the awards season is finally upon us as The Oscars 2025 is all set to take place this coming weekend. Taking place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, the 97th Academy Awards will see the best in Hollywood come together to recognise the top films from the year 2024.

Ad

With The Oscars 2025 knocking at the doors after an exciting year, fans are looking forward to the night and everything about to unfold. Fans at home excited to catch the 97th Academy Awards, can watch it live on ABC this coming Sunday.

The Oscars 2025 streaming options explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As previously stated, The Oscars 2025 will air live on the ABC network in the United States of America. However, people can tune in to watch the show on various streaming services as well. In the U.S.A., the main streaming service for the show will be Hulu along with YouTube TV which will live stream the awards ceremony as well.

In other regions where the service is available, viewers can tune in to watch the 97th Academy Awards live on Disney+ as well. In India, viewers can tune in for the show on Jio Hotstar while a live broadcast for the show will be available on Star Movies and Star Movies Select as well.

Ad

As for the United Kingdom, the Oscars 2025 will air live on ITV1 and ITVx, and not Disney+.

What time will the Oscars 2025 air?

The Oscars will begin airing live at 4 pm Pacific Standard Time or 7 pm Eastern Standard Time from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. However, the airing time for the show will be different in different regions.

Here's when viewers can expect to tune in for the show in their time zones.

Ad

Date Time Zone Sunday, March 2, 2025 4 pm Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 7 pm Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 3, 2025 5:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 3, 2025 10 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 1 am Central European Time

Ad

Who is hosting The Oscars 2025?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Comedian Conan O'Brien is set to host The Oscars ceremony this Sunday. This will be the comedian's first time hosting the grand event who is also famous for having hosted his own late-night talk show.

Sharing his excitement for getting to host The Oscars, O'Brien said:

“I hosted The Emmys twice. I believe I hosted the MTV Movie Awards nine times. I hosted the Soul Train Awards. But The Oscars, it’s the pinnacle."

Ad

He continued:

“It’s the one that you most look up to. It’s the one you dream about hosting when you’re a child, so it has great meaning for me to host the Oscars—as long as the pay is good. I’m looking into that.”

Emilia Perez lead The Oscars 2025 nominations

The nominations for this year's Oscars are led by the film Emilia Perez. The film earned 13 nominations, making it the most nominated foreign film in the awards ceremony's history. The film recently fell in the midst of controversy after the film's lead star Karla Sofia Gascon's past racist tweets were uncovered. Notably, the trans actress has been nominated for Best Actress as well.

Ad

Moreover, Wicked and The Brutalist come in second with 10 nominations each and A Complete Unknown and Conclave have received eight. Films like Anora, Dune: Part Two, The Substance, and I'm Still Here also got nominations.

Stay tuned for further updates on the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback