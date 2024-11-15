What is Conan O'Brien's net worth in 2024? Late Night host's fortunes explored in the wake of Oscar host announcement

Conan O'Brien, the Emmy-winning comedian, writer, and former late-night host, has been confirmed as the host of the 97th Academy Awards. Known for his sharp wit and long-standing career in entertainment, the announcement has reignited curiosity about his financial success.

As of 2024, Conan O'Brien’s net worth is estimated at $200 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth, with an impressive career spanning decades in television, podcasting, and production.

Conan O'Brien’s financial milestones and career success

Conan O'Brien was born on April 18, 1963, in Brookline, Massachusetts, and was an academic achiever who completed his bachelor’s degree at Harvard University in the year 1985.

He started as a writer for a sketch comedy show HBO’s Not Necessarily the News and then went on to be a writer for Saturday Night Live (SNL). In his three years on SNL, he was even awarded an Emmy for the category of Outstanding Writing in a Comedy or Variety Series.

The next big career decision for Conan O'Brien was to work for The Simpsons and pen episodes such as "Marge vs. the Monorail". This paved the way for his chance to host the show Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Although the show started off with low ratings, it gained high ratings with awards and acclamation for 16 years.

Conan O'Brien started hosting Late Night with Conan O’Brien from 1993 to 2009 followed by brief stints on The Tonight Show and a decade-long run on TBS’s Conan. While he was at TBS, he bagged $12 million as his yearly wage.

He stopped producing the show permanently in 2021 after what he called the last broadcast of his late-night series and floated into other projects such as his podcast network known as Team Coco.

Also, in May 2022, O'Brien sold Team Coco to SiriusXM and the worth of this deal was a staggering $150 million. The talent agreement signed with O’Brien was also for a non-revenue share for the first five years meaning that O’Brien would continue to create content for the company while SiriusXM controlled the sales revenue for shows.

This transaction resulted in a leap in his financial revenue, taking him to the top of the podcasting business. In 2024, expanding his oeuvre beyond talk shows, O’Brien introduced the travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go on Max, showcasing his comedic insights through a globetrotting lens.

Additionally, O'Brien also founded a television production company, Conaco, in 2001, which is credited for the 2010 series, Outlaw.

Conan O'Brien has sound financial skills in real estate. He bought a house in Pacific Palisades, California, in 2011 for $19.4 million. Further, he possessed a residence in Carpinteria, California in an area that he sold for $16.5 million in 2022.

On, November 10, 2024, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named O’Brien for the first time the host of the 97th annual awards ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2025, and will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will be aired live.

The Academy complimented Conan O'Brien for his comedy and having vast experience in live television. The chief executive officer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Bill Kramer, referred to him as the right person for the job.

The announcement was humorously acknowledged by O’Brien, with a remark about Taco Bell's new product, the Cheesy Chalupa Supreme, followed by confirmation of his role as the Oscars host.

