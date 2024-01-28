SNL under fire after showing skewed Indian map with Kashmir and North-east regions missing

When it comes to comedy and satire, Saturday Night Live (SNL) is relevant to this day. The popular show has often made headlines for being on the blurry line between being funny and crossing the line. And once again, that's what happened.

The show which has been running since 1975 till date, had recently done a sketch that included an inaccurate and abridged map of India. Many people, particularly on Reddit, are discussing this matter, but their opinions are mostly negative.

Some important Indian regions like Kashmir and the northeastern states were left out, and that angered the audience. It sparked heated discussions about cultural sensitivity and the possible political consequences.

India's map mishap: What happened on SNL? Public reactions and speculations explored

In the skit shown on SNL, people were both surprised and angry about the map they used for India. They forgot to include Kashmir, which is a region that India and Pakistan have been arguing over for a long time.

Additionally, the whole Northeastern region, commonly known as the 'Seven Sisters' of India, was also not included, raising doubts about the accuracy and purpose of the depiction.

In a world where borders and territories are highly significant politically and emotionally, even a seemingly harmless drawing can cause diplomatic tensions and public outrage.

Saturday Night Live is under the radar (Image via Reddit/Jaded_Bet2534)

The incident didn't go unnoticed by observant viewers, especially those who know about India's geography and its sensitive geopolitical situation. On the Reddit forum r/IndiaSpeaks, user u/Jaded_Bet2534 started a conversation, expressing worries about the exclusion of important Indian territories.

The recent map mishap highlights the importance and consequences of using humor for commentary and critique. Laughter may be universal, but it can have unintended consequences, especially in a world where borders are still a contentious issue.

These viewers critique the show and say there is room for propaganda (Image via Reddit/@satyanaraynan)

These Redditors speak on the possible role of propaganda behind this mistake (Image via Reddit)

These users point out the mistake on SNL's part (Image via Reddit/kukkad_kamaal_da)

This incident highlights the importance of being more aware and considerate when discussing topics as intricate and complicated as international borders and territorial conflicts.

SNL is now under fire from Redditors (Image via IMDb)

Although Saturday Night Live's intention may have been to create humor, the consequences of their actions go beyond just providing entertainment. The way they portrayed maps, especially on a widely watched show like SNL, has significant implications.

Some people are downplaying the mistake with the map, suggesting that accuracy is not a priority for the show and that there are more important matters to address.

Saturday Night Live is known for its satire (Image via Reddit/@baba__yaga_)

These fans opine that SNL is a parody show (Image via Reddit/EvilPoppa)

Saturday Night Live unknowingly delved into sensitive geopolitical matters by presenting an incorrect depiction of India, which led to criticism and accusations of insensitivity. A variety of comments were received, expressing different reactions such as anger, criticism, indifference, and disbelief.

Final thoughts

The recent portrayal of India's map has sparked a heated debate and led to introspection within not just SNL but also the comedy and entertainment industry as a whole, as audiences call for accountability and sensitivity from content creators.

It remains to be seen how SNL will handle and learn from this unintentional mistake, but it is evident that every detail, even those depicted on a sketch map, can have an impact in a world where perception is reality.

