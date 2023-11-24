Netflix's Trevor Noah: Where Was I: Release date, filming location, plot and more

Trevor Noah's latest Netflix stand-up special, Where Was I, is his fourth original comedy presentation on the streaming service. Following the popularity of his prior specials - Afraid Of The Dark, Son of Patricia and I Wish You Would - Noah is set to return with new material inspired by his extensive travels across the globe.

Trevor Noah has established himself as a dynamic and multifaceted figure in the entertainment industry. Known primarily for his work as a comedian, Noah has also made significant contributions as a writer, producer, political commentator, actor and television host.

His rise to international fame was notably marked by his role as the host of The Daily Show, a prominent American late-night talk and satirical news program on Comedy Central, where he served from 2015 to 2022.

Trevor Noah: Where Was I: Release date, filming location, plot and more

Release date

Trevor Noah: Where Was I will be released on Dec. 19 via Netflix. This new special closely follows the conclusion of Noah's significant seven-year run as the host of The Daily Show, which ends on Dec. 8.

His tenure on the show is marked by numerous accolades, including multiple Emmy nominations for his writing, as well as nods from the Writers Guild of America, Critics Choice and Producers Guild of America awards.

Filming location

Where Was I was filmed at Detroit's Fox Theatre and was directed by David Paul Meyer, a collaborator from The Daily Show. The executive production team featured Noah himself, along with Sanaz Yamin, Bob Bain, Norman Aladjem and Derek Van Pelt.

Expand Tweet

Plot

Where Was I draws from Noah's experiences during his Off the Record Tour, a global stand-up tour.

In the special, he plans to share amusing stories and observations from his international travels, covering topics from foreign national anthems to different cultural norms.

This special will provide an entertaining blend of comedy and cultural insight, showcasing Noah's ability to resonate with varied cultural experiences.

Closing thoughts

Expand Tweet

Noah has also expanded into podcasting with the launch of his Spotify podcast, What Now? With Trevor Noah. The podcast, featuring a diverse array of guests like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has quickly gained popularity, topping Spotify charts in the U.S. and other countries.

Noah's continued stand-up performances during his tenure at The Daily Shows played a key role in cementing his status as a leading comic. His departure from the show was influenced by a desire to pursue different life experiences, including travel, learning new languages and performing globally.